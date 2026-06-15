The Russos Officially Just Confirmed The MCU Almost Killed Iron Man Before Endgame

There’s a reason that everything that has been released by Marvel Studios since Avengers: Endgame hasn’t quite reached that same level. The biggest piece of the puzzle is that audiences had already grown so attached to the characters in the MCU by the time that movie released that the story hit very hard, especially the final sacrifice by Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark. It put a bow on the MCU in a way that has made everything since then feel…extra, as the death of the hero that started all of it was the ultimate closing of a book.

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That said, Marvel is hoping that the return of RDJ as an all-new character can light a spark in the MCU that has been missing, but the team behind Avengers: Doomsday have already confirmed that the ultimate sacrifice by Iron Man very nearly happened before Endgame. Speaking with CBR in a new interview, co-director Joe Russo confirmed the Marvel rumor that has been persistent for years: Marvel planned to kill Iron Man in Avengers: Infinity War rather than Avengers: Endgame. At least, they considered it for a minute.

Marvel Considered Killing Iron Man in Avengers: Infinity War

“This happens a lot in these rooms…We try to investigate all angles, right? Everything’s up for grabs. We always say, ‘Best idea wins,’” Russo said. “And a lot of the times you gotta stretch the taffy a little bit, pull the taffy a little bit, stretch it, see where it goes. There was a moment where we thought, ‘They’re not expecting it. This could be the best place to possibly do it.’ But then we’d have to figure out how he could potentially still participate in the next movie. And then we went, ‘F–k it, let’s just do it in the next movie.’”

To his credit, Russo is right. If Tony Stark died at the end of Avengers: Infinity War, it would have been an immense shock for the audience, in part because the function of the character in the story of the two movies was both incomplete and his death would only have been to serve the function of legitimizing Thanos as the ultimate big bad. If this had been the route they had taken, it would have left a bad taste in people’s mouths about the entire thing.

As Russo noted, the best idea did win. Avengers: Infinity War was able to end with the shocking deaths of multiple characters, including Spider-Man, and the team was able to save Iron Man’s death for a point in the story where it not only made the most sense, but it actually brought a complete arc for Tony to the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. So complete that it’s been tough for the MCU to follow through on it.

It’s worth noting that RDJ did chime in on the answer, revealing that his one idea he would offer to the group during development on the Avengers films was “Just, ‘Don’t kill me.’”

Another key element of how Iron Man dying in Avengers: Infinity War would have fundamentally altered the MCU is that the team would have then had to figure out a way to bring the character back in some capacity for the fourth film. Based on how Russo is talking about these details, it seems like this was all very early in the process, perhaps so early that the Time Heist plot of Endgame hadn’t even been considered. As fans know, Iron Man is the one who comes up with the plan in the film, so life in the MCU would look very different if Tony wasn’t alive to not only develop the plan but also the technology.