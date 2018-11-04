Benedict Cumberbatch on ‘Avengers 4’ Return: “I’m Dust, Baby!”

As Doctor Strange, actor Benedict Cumberbatch was part of the biggest superhero movie ever, Avengers: Infinity War, but Strange’s fate in that film makes his return in Avengers 4 unclear.

Cumberbatch was a guest on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. After a “hot sax” session, Cumberbatch told Fallon a bit about what it has been like being a part of Avengers: Infinity War.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s amazing,” Cumberbatch said. “It’s ludicrous. It just gets sort of giddy and unreal, to be honest…I mean, just being part of that franchise is a kick, let alone the people I got to have screen time with and the story that I was sort of part of. I mean, it was really extraordinary to do and even more weird and wonderful to see it roll out and get that kind of reception.”

As to whether Cumberbatch will be back in Avengers 4, “I’m dust, baby,” Cumberbatch said. “I’m just out there. I’m in the ether. I’m probably part of your food chain. I’m in your stomach somewhere.”

That’s a sly reference to Doctor Strange’s disintegration in Avengers: Infinity War, but it isn’t exactly an answer to the question at hand. When pressed by Fallon, Cumberbatch simply deflected with non-commital noises.

Most fans know that Doctor Strange will be back in some form. There are even rumors that his next solo film will begin production in the near future. The real question is whether he’ll be back in time to have a real impact on the battle against Thanos in Avengers 4.

Cumberbatch has in the past shown excitement over the next Avengers movie.

“I was thrilled. Thrilled, thrilled, thrilled and thrilled with the pitch for the second film. And thrilled by the ingenuity of the whole thing,” Cumberbatch said previously. “And to be in an audience and experience that was something else. I’ve been part of Sherlock, with a very famous cliffhanger. It’s a very brave thing for movies that are that big, bold and colorful.”

Similarly, he’s implied that he couldn’t be kept away from returning as Doctor Strange in another film.

“Oh, Strange? Just try to stop me,” Cumberbatch teased. “That’s all kind of lined up as far as I’m aware, but who knows? I mean, you know, the problem is, how does he get out of where he’s at. But that’s the only thing. I’m bits of dust at the moment as far as I understand. So you really have to ask (Marvel Studios president) Kevin Feige. But as far as wanting to do it, yeah, I would love to go back into that role.”

Avengers 4 opens on May 3, 2019.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019.