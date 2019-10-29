Benedict Cumberbatch Voices His Support For All-Female Marvel Movie

It’s taken some time for Marvel to finally give fans their first female-led film in Captain Marvel, and that will be followed by Scarlett Johansson’s solo Black Widow movie debut next year. Thing is fans definitely want more of their favorite Marvel women hitting the big screen, especially after getting a glimpse at what that could look like courtesy of that amazing scene in Avengers: Endgame where all the women of the MCU united against Thanos’ forces. The idea of an A-Force type team or film has picked up steam as a result, and the latest to throw his support to the idea is Doctor Strange himself Benedict Cumberbatch, who recently spoke to BuzzFeed during a press tour for his current film The Current War.

When asked about the idea Cumberbatch said “Yeah, bring it, why not? There’s space for that definitely. We’re seeing the rise of the female superhero and why not? It’d be great.” Looks like the Sorceror Supreme is on board, and he’s the latest in a slew of other Marvel actors that support the premise.

That also includes Scarlet Witch actress Elizabeth Olsen, “I feel like all the men in Marvel movies have done such a brilliant job with satisfying a lot of things our audiences want, and they’re funny and they’re talented,” Olsen told BuzzFeed. “And so are all the women. And to give them more screen time, I think, would be a huge impact because comics aren’t just for boys who want to watch big boys.”

We couldn’t agree more, and with no shortage of amazing female characters to choose from, that team could be epic.

While we still have to wait on an A-Force film, we can still watch that amazing scene from Endgame on repeat, and you can check out all the special features that come with the home video version below.

