Bizarre Avengers: Infinity War Funko Pop 4-Pack Exclusive Is On Sale Now

Why would Funko release a 4-pack what appears to be previously released common Marvel Pop figures from the 2018 Avengers: Infinity War film in 2021? Why is Groot included alongside Iron Man, Captain America, and Thanos? Why is it an Amazon exclusive UK import? These are all good questions that we don’t have answers to.

What we can tell you is that this Avengers: Infinity War 4-pack is available to order here on Amazon in the US for $50.19 with free international shipping from the UK. Even if you already own some of these Pops, the pack might be worth adding to your collection based solely on the weirdness. We are rarely surprised when stupid, unnecessary things appreciate in value.

On a related note, Funko and Marvel recently expanded on their Year of the Shield Pop figure series with Old Man Steve Rogers as he appeared in Avengers: Endgame. Pre-orders for this Amazon exclusive figure went live here on Amazon and sold out in a heartbeat – but they will be back. Keep tabs on that link for a restock.

In Avengers: Endgame, we learned that Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) traveled back in time and lived a happy, peaceful life with Peggy Carter. In the final moments of the film, Old Man Steve passes his shield on to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), who eventually took on the role of Captain America in the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Solider.

