Black Panther Star Believes They’ll Be Back for Black Panther 2

Black Panther 2 has not been officially announced aside from Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige teasing he didn’t “have time” to talk about it at San Diego Comic-Con in July. However, the film is on the way, and it will likely be bringing back one of the stars from the first Black Panther which was uncertain until now. Martin Freeman sounds like he will be reprising his role as Everett Ross for the Black Panther sequel.

Freeman was introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Captain America: Civil War. He went on to reprise the role in a supporting gig for Black Panther. His MCU tenure is not done.

“As far as I know, I will be [returning],” Freeman told Collider. “As far as I know, I will be in another Black Panther. That’s my understanding. As to when that will happen, I don’t know.”

Most of the Black Panther cast is expected to return for the sequel, along with writer and director Ryan Coogler. The movie will likely be part of Marvel’s Phase 5 slate, none of which has been revealed yet. Along with Black Panther 2, Phase 5 should include Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Captain Marvel 2, and Blade (among other titles.)

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects (from Phase 4) include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall of 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring of 2021, Loki in spring of 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in summer of 2021, Hawkeye in fall of 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.

As far as Black Panther 2 is concerned, Marvel might be bringing Namor into the mix for the classic comic book rivalry. A popular casting rumor claims that Marvel Studios is working to cast the “ruler of an ancient kingdom” which would build on a comment from Okoye in Avengers: Endgame. Wakanda detected an earthquake under the Atlantic Ocean, which many hope is pointing to Namor’s presence.

Black Panther 2 does not yet have a release date.