Kendrick Lamar Wants to Be a Villain in ‘Black Panther 2’

With Black Panther establishing a groundbreaking new franchise for the Marvel Cinematic Univerrse, fans are already looking ahead towards the sequel, with big ideas for storylines, and of course, the inevitable pool of villains to nominate.

Well, there’s one person out there who is ready to nominate himself for the villain role in Black Panther 2: The first film’s sonic maestro, Kendrick Lamar!

Lamar was speaking to BBC Radio One (via Metro UK), when he was asked if he’d like to be a part of the Black Panther sequel. His response was pretty clear:

‘I really enjoy Killmonger’s character, just off the simple fact that he was a villain but he came with some real [talk]… He was a villain but he was loved and misunderstood. So if I could, I’d play a Killmonger for sure.”

While the Killmonger role has been firmly owned by Michael B. Jordan, there are some great Marvel Comics villains tied to Black Panther that Lamar might actually be good for!

Two immediate foes that spring to mind for a Black Panther sequel are Killjoy and Achebe, as both are related to storylines of Wakanda being under threat by its fellow Africans – which could very well be a development that comes out Black Panther‘s events.

Killjoy would probably the one that’s most fitting for Lamar, as the character is more of a henchman type – and assassin that was once sent by the evil ruler of Wakanda’s neighbor, Canaan, to assassinate T’Challa. The name is like Killmonger’s as is the swagger and cunning, so it pretty much ticks all the boxes on Lamar’s wish-list. Achebe is a great character, but as a political and military manipulator / mastermind type of villain, Achebe would probably require an actor with much more charisma and experience to pull off properly.

Lamar ight do well with the lighter lifting of Killjoy – and the inclusion of the rapper in the cast list for Black Panther 2 would give the sequel an early boost toward matching the success of the first film.

Do you think Kendrick Lamar would be a good addition to the next Black Panther movie? Let us know in the comments!

