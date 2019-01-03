‘Black Panther’ Fan Poster Imagines the Film Made in the ’90s

Black Panther was one of the most successful movies of the year, and a refreshing experience in the superhero genre that cemented Marvel Studios‘ position as the top production company in Hollywood.

But what if the movie were made in the ’90s?

Videos by ComicBook.com

A new fan-poster imagines if Black Panther was made two-decades earlier, looking at two prominent actors of the era who would do justice to the roles of T’Challa and Erik Killmonger: with Wesley Snipes and Denzel Washington.

While this would have been a fun version of the film, we are more than satisfied with what Ryan Coogler made with Chadwick Boseman and Michael B. Jordan. That’s why we’re glad Coogler is returning to write and direct the sequel for Marvel Studios.

Producer Kevin Feige teased the sequel during an interview with Entertainment Weekly, promising they’ll continue to explore the world of Wakanda.

“Nothing specific to reveal, other than to say we absolutely will do that,” Feige said of the Black Panther sequel. “One of the favorite pastimes at Marvel Studios is sitting around on a Part One and talking and dreaming about what we would do in a Part Two. There have been plenty of those conversations as we were putting together the first Black Panther. We have ideas and a pretty solid direction on where we want to head with the second one.”

In a conversation with Inverse, Coogler spoke about the challenges he’s facing in making the first sequel of his career.

“I think the pressure is kind of always going to be there,” Coogler said. “I’ve had a chance to make three feature films, each one of them had its own very specific type of pressure. In the process of it, it feels insurmountable each time.”

But Coogler is keeping focus on the task at hand, and he’s not afraid of the pressure.

“When it comes to making a sequel, I’ve never done it before, a sequel to something that I’ve directed myself,” Coogler added. “So I think there’s gonna be a lot of pressure there, but what we’re going to try to do is just focus on the work, like we always do. Really try to go step by step and try to quiet everything else around us, really focus on trying to make something that has some type of meaning.”

There’s no word yet on when Black Panther 2 will hit theaters.