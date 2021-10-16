Black Panther Actress Dorothy Steel Dies at 95

Dorothy Steel, an actor who got her start in Hollywood at 88, died Friday morning at her Detroit-area home. Steel is best known for appearing as a tribal elder in Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther. She was 95.

Cindy Butler, Steel’s agent, first made the announcement on her Facebook page. “It’ s with a heavy heart I announce this morning Dorothy Steel transitioned this morning in her hometown of Detroit. That is what she want wanted…to be home,” Butler shared.

In her brief acting career, Steel managed to earn credits on a handful of projects, from Hallmark’s Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses to Jumanji: The Next Level.

“Thank you Ms. Dorothy for giving me the opportunity to ride this wave with you,” Butler added. “Thank you for all the Casting Directors who hired Ms. Dorothy. THank you to the world for loving on her from afar. I received calls from all over the world wanting to interview or do a Bio pic of her life. She was very select.”

Butler’s statement concluded,”Per Ms. Dorothy, she told me to tell everyone that arrangements and flowers where to send will be posted via facebook. She was still telling me what to do.That was my Ms.Dorothy………….WAKANDAFOREVER.”

It’s unclear if Steel was expected to reprise her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.