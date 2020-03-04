Black Panther Fan Prints Adorable Outfit for Their Corgi

Black Panther is easily one of Marvel Studios’ most popular films to date, and after the film debuted it brought with it a legion of fans doing their best Black Panther cosplays and buying a slew of Halloween costumes to trick or treat in. Those were cool, sure, but imagine if you made a costume for your adorable Corgi puppy? Well, one fan did just that, and it’s amazing. Aiman Akhtar 3D printed a mask to complete his corgi’s (named Mr. Kuma) Black Panther costume, and even though the first draft wasn’t exactly what he wanted, a second run brought it to completion, and you can see it up-close below (via KSAT).

The final print for Mr. Kuma’s mask took around 30 hours to complete, and it’s immensely impressive. The mask has tons of detail, and when paired with the costume, it’s pretty much perfect.

Videos by ComicBook.com

‘If you’ve seen this photo on the internet, it’s me! 🐶 And the Black Panther (amazing movie btw!) inspired mask, made and 3D-printed by human dad @aimanakhtar3d 🤘 More photos to come… #PawkandaForever

