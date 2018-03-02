BET Re-Releases 2010’s ‘Black Panther’ Animated Series

BET is helping fill that panther-sized hole in your life, by releasing episodes of an animated series inspired by the Black Panther Marvel comics.

No, this isn’t a new series jumping on the success of the movie. This Black Panther originally aired back in 2010, though episodes have been hard to find since then. Fortunately, BET is looking out, and has started uploading the series to its Facebook page.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The series was written and created by Reginald Hudlin, a name comic fans are probably familiar with. The author is well-known for his run on Black Panther where he famously married T’Challa and Storm, and introduced Black Panther’s tech-savvy younger sister, Shuri.

Black Panther initially aired in Australia in 2010, and later in the United States in 2011. The story follows T’Challa on a quest to find out who killed his father, the former king T’Chaka. Eventually, Klaw attempts to take over Wakanda, and puts together a band of villains to help him achieve that goal. In addition to the characters you were introduced to in the Black Panther movie, the series also features appearances from Juggernaut, Captain America, and Wolverine.

While you may have never known that this series existed, it boasts an all-star cast of names you will surely recognize. Oscar nominee Djimon Hounsou (Blood Diamond, Amistad) stars as T’Challa/Black Panther. Hounsou is joined by Kerry Washington (Scandal) as Shuri, Alfre Woodard (Luke Cage) as Dondi, and Jill Scott (Black Lightning) as Storm. Stan Lee is even featured as the voice of an American general in the first episode.

At this time, only two episodes are currently posted to BET’s Facebook page, but the network has stated plans to upload the entire six episode series.

The box office has made it clear that people want to see more Black Panther, and the numbers on BET’s video posts go a long way in furthering that notion. At the time of writing this article, just 17 hours after it was posted, the first episode of the series has over one million views.

If you want to binge the entire Black Panther series, and don’t want to wait for BET to upload all six episodes, you can purchase them individually from Amazon for just $2.99 each. You can check out the first episode in the video above!

