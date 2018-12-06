‘Black Panther’ and ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Are the Most Tweeted About Movies of 2018

With all of the conversation surrounding the culture movement sparked by Black Panther, and the devastating events of the Avengers: Infinity War cliffhanger, it should come as no surprise that these two Marvel blockbusters were the most tweeted about movies of 2018.

This week, Twitter released its annual data that reveals the events and entertainment that generated the most conversation throughout the year. After hitting theaters in February, Black Panther stood out as a topic of massive buzz, and that hype train never really slowed down.

The Ryan Coogler-directed Black Panther was unsurprisingly the most tweeted about movie of the year, followed by Avengers: Infinity War, which has continued to generate conversation into the latter part of the year as the anticipation for its sequel’s trailer grows even more.

Perhaps even more impressive is the fact that Disney had the four most tweeted about movies in 2018. Following the two Marvel Studios films were Pixar’s Incredibles 2 and Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Despite coming out at the end of 2017, talk surrounding the latter continued well into the early parts of this year.

The laugh-heavy Deadpool 2 came in fifth on the list, assuring that Marvel properties had a total of three films in the top ten. You can check out the full lists of most tweeted about movies and TV shows below!

The most Tweeted about movies:

Black Panther

The Avengers: Infinity War

Incredibles 2

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Deadpool 2

Love, Simon

A Wrinkle in Time

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Crazy Rich Asians

The Shape of Water

The most Tweeted about TV Shows:

Saturday Night Live

Roseanne

Grey’s Anatomy

The Walking Dead

Big Brother

The Voice

Live PD

Supernatural

Game of Thrones

Riverdale

The most Tweeted about streaming shows :

13 Reasons Why

Stranger Things

Black Mirror

Queer Eye

The Handmaid’s Tale

Which movie or TV show did you tweet about the most in 2018? What do you think will generate the most conversation next year? Let us know in the comments below!