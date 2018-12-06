‘Black Panther’ and ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Are the Most Tweeted About Movies of 2018

With all of the conversation surrounding the culture movement sparked by Black Panther, and the devastating events of the Avengers: Infinity War cliffhanger, it should come as no surprise that these two Marvel blockbusters were the most tweeted about movies of 2018.
This week, Twitter released its annual data that reveals the events and entertainment that generated the most conversation throughout the year. After hitting theaters in February, Black Panther stood out as a topic of massive buzz, and that hype train never really slowed down.
Videos by ComicBook.com
The Ryan Coogler-directed Black Panther was unsurprisingly the most tweeted about movie of the year, followed by Avengers: Infinity War, which has continued to generate conversation into the latter part of the year as the anticipation for its sequel’s trailer grows even more.
Perhaps even more impressive is the fact that Disney had the four most tweeted about movies in 2018. Following the two Marvel Studios films were Pixar’s Incredibles 2 and Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Despite coming out at the end of 2017, talk surrounding the latter continued well into the early parts of this year.
The laugh-heavy Deadpool 2 came in fifth on the list, assuring that Marvel properties had a total of three films in the top ten. You can check out the full lists of most tweeted about movies and TV shows below!
The most Tweeted about movies:
- Black Panther
- The Avengers: Infinity War
- Incredibles 2
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- Deadpool 2
- Love, Simon
- A Wrinkle in Time
- Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
- Crazy Rich Asians
- The Shape of Water
The most Tweeted about TV Shows:
- Saturday Night Live
- Roseanne
- Grey’s Anatomy
- The Walking Dead
- Big Brother
- The Voice
- Live PD
- Supernatural
- Game of Thrones
- Riverdale
The most Tweeted about streaming shows :
- 13 Reasons Why
- Stranger Things
- Black Mirror
- Queer Eye
- The Handmaid’s Tale
Which movie or TV show did you tweet about the most in 2018? What do you think will generate the most conversation next year? Let us know in the comments below!