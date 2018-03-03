‘Black Panther’ Now Projected to Win Weekend Box Office With Nearly $64 Million

Black Panther is headed for a third straight weekend as king of the box office.

Black Panther scored $16.3 million on Friday, setting the film up for a $64 million third weekend. That should put Black Panther at $499 million following the weekend, but Black Panther has made a habit or surpassing expectations and could very well break $500 million by Monday.

Black Panther had the fifth-highest opening weekend of all time and followed that up with the second-highest second weekend of all time. Now it’s continuing the pattern by having the third-highest third weekend of all time, behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which made $90 million in its third weekend, and Avatar, which made $68 million.

Black Panther is now the 14th highest-grossing movie of all time domestically. Having now passed The Dark Knight, Black Panther‘s current total of $451 million sits just behind Avengers: Age of Ultron‘s $459 million, but Black Panther should easily surpass that number over the weekend. If Black Panther reaches $499 million, that will make it the 10th highest-grossing film at the domestic box office behind Beauty and the Beast with $504 million.

Black Panther should reach $850 million worldwide this weekend.

Jennifer Lawrence’s spy thriller Red Sparrow came opens in a distant second place this weekend. The film earned $6 million on Friday and is expected to earn $16.4 million over the weekend, which is about what Black Panther made on Friday alone.

Eli Roth’s remake of Death Wish, starring Bruce Willis, also opened this weekend. The film came in third with $4.3 million on Friday and expected $12 million for the weekend.

Other films this weekend include the comedy Game Night and the animated Peter Rabbit movie. Keep reading to see what the top ten films at the box office this weekend are and how they stack up against the box office dominance of Black Panther.

Black Panther is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Avengers: Infinity War on April 27th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

1. Black Panther

Week Three

Friday: $16.5 million

Weekend: $64 million

Total: $499 million

After the death of his father, T’Challa returns home to the African nation of Wakanda to take his rightful place as king. When a powerful enemy suddenly reappears, T’Challa’s mettle as king — and as Black Panther — gets tested when he’s drawn into a conflict that puts the fate of Wakanda and the entire world at risk. Faced with treachery and danger, the young king must rally his allies and release the full power of Black Panther to defeat his foes and secure the safety of his people.

Black Panther is directed by Ryan Coogler from a screenplay by Coogler and Joe Robert Cole and stars Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, and Andy Serkis

2. Red Sparrow

Opening Weekend

Friday:$6 million

Weekend: $16.4 million

Prima ballerina Dominika Egorova faces a bleak and uncertain future after she suffers an injury that ends her career. She soon turns to Sparrow School, a secret intelligence service that trains exceptional young people to use their minds and bodies as weapons. Egorova emerges as the most dangerous Sparrow after completing the sadistic training process. As she comes to terms with her new abilities, Dominika meets a CIA agent who tries to convince her that he is the only person she can trust.

Red Sparrow is directed by Francis Lawrence and written by Justin Haythe, based on the 2013 novel by Jason Matthews. Red Sparrow stars an ensemble cast made up of Jennifer Lawrence, Joel Edgerton, Matthias Schoenaerts, Charlotte Rampling, Mary-Louise Parker, and Jeremy Irons.

3. Death Wish

Opening Weekend

Friday: $4.3 million

Weekend: $12 million

Dr. Paul Kersey is a surgeon who often sees the consequences of the city’s violence in the emergency room. When home intruders brutally attack his wife and young daughter, Kersey becomes obsessed with delivering vigilante justice to the perpetrators. As the anonymous slayings grab the media’s attention, the public begins to wonder if the deadly avenger is a guardian angel — or the Grim Reaper itself.

Directed by Eli Roth and written by Joe Carnahan, Death Wish is a remake of the 1974 Charles Bronson move. The film stars Bruce Willis, Vincent D’Onofrio, Elisabeth Shue, Dean Norris, and Kimberly Elise

4. Game Night

Week Two

Friday: $3 million

Weekend: $10.45 million

Total: $33.3 million

Max and Annie’s weekly game night gets kicked up a notch when Max’s brother Brooks arranges a murder mystery party — complete with fake thugs and federal agents. So when Brooks gets kidnapped, it’s all supposed to be part of the game. As the competitors set out to solve the case, they start to learn that neither the game nor Brooks are what they seem to be. The friends soon find themselves in over their heads as each twist leads to another unexpected turn over the course of one chaotic night.

Game Night stars Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams. The film is directed by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein.

5. Peter Rabbit

Week Four

Friday: $2 million

Weekend: $9.5 million

Total: $82.5 million

Peter Rabbit and his three sisters — Flopsy, Mopsy and Cotton-Tail — enjoy spending their days in Mr. McGregor’s vegetable garden. When one of McGregor’s relatives suddenly moves in, he’s less than thrilled to discover a family of rabbits in his new home. A battle of wills soon breaks out as the new owner hatches scheme after scheme to get rid of Peter — a resourceful rabbit who proves to be a worthy and wily opponent.

Based on the stories by Beatrix Potter, Peter Rabbit stars Domhnall Gleeson, Rose Byrne, and Sam Neill with the voices of James Corden, Daisy Ridley, Margot Robbie, and Elizabeth Debicki.

6. Annihilation

Week Two

Friday: $1.5 million

Weekend: $5.3 million

Total: $20.3 million

Lena, a biologist and former soldier, joins a mission to uncover what happened to her husband inside Area X – a sinister and mysterious phenomenon that is expanding across the American coastline. Once inside, the expedition discovers a world of mutated landscape and creatures, as dangerous as it is beautiful, that threatens both their lives and their sanity.

From visionary writer and director Alex Garland (Ex Machina, 28 Days Later) and based on the acclaimed best-selling Southern Reach Trilogy by Jeff VanderMeer, Annihilation stars Natalie Portman, Oscar Isaac, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Tessa Thompson, Gina Rodriguez and Tuva Novotny.

7. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Week 11

Friday: $1 million

Weekend: $4.3 million

Total: $393 million

Four high school kids discover an old video game console and are drawn into the game’s jungle setting, literally becoming the adult avatars they chose. What they discover is that you don’t just play Jumanji – you must survive it. To beat the game and return to the real world, they’ll have to go on the most dangerous adventure of their lives, discover what Alan Parrish left 20 years ago, and change the way they think about themselves – or they’ll be stuck in the game forever.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle stars Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, and Bobby Cannavale.

8. Fifty Shades Freed

Week Four

Friday: $1 million

Weekend: $3.2 million

Total: $95.5 million

Believing they’ve left behind the shadowy figures from the past, billionaire Christian Grey and his new wife, Anastasia, fully embrace their inextricable connection and shared life of luxury. Just as the Greys begin to step into their new roles, sinister events come to light and jeopardize their happy ending before it even begins.

Based on the novel of the same name by EL James, Fifty Shades Freed is the third and final installment in the Fifty Shades film series following after Fifty Shades of Grey in 2015 and Fifty Shades Darker in 2017. Fifty Shades Freed stars Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan as Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey.

9. The Greatest Showman

Week 11

Friday: $720,000

Weekend: $2.7 million

Total: $164.6 million

Inspired by the imagination of P. T. Barnum, The Greatest Showman is an original musical that celebrates the birth of show business & tells of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a spectacle that became a worldwide sensation.

The Greatest Showman is direct by Michael Gracey, written by Jenny Bicks and Bill Condon and stars Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson, and Zendaya.

At the 75th Golden Globe Awards, the film received nominations for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy and Best Actor – Musical or Comedy for Jackman. The original song “This Is Me” won the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song and is nominated for Best Original Song at the 90th Academy Awards.

10. Every Day

Week Two

Friday: $460,000

Weekend: $1.5 million

Total: $5.2 million

Sixteen-year-old Rhiannon falls in love with A, a mysterious spirit who inhabits a different body every day. Feeling an unmatched connection, Rhiannon and A try to find each other on a daily basis, always unsure of what or who the next day will bring. Soon, the realities of loving someone who is a different person every 24 hours starts to take its toll, leaving Rhiannon and A to face the hardest decision either has ever had to make.

Every Day stars Angourie Rice, Justice Smith, Debby Ryan, and Maria Bello. The film is directed by Michael Sucsy.