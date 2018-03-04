‘Black Panther’ Reaches Nearly $900 Million at Worldwide Box Office

Black Panther had another powerful weekend at the international box office, grossing an additional $56.2 million in its third weekend. The film has opened in approximately 86 percent of international markets.

Black Panther has now grossed $396.6 million in international markets. Combined with the film’s new $501.1 million domestic total, Black Panther now has a worldwide gross of $897.7 million.

Black Panther is on track to become the fifth Marvel Cinematic Universe movie to cross $900 million worldwide, following The Avengers which totaled $1.52 billion, Avengers: Age of Ultron with $1.4 billion, Iron Man 3 with $1.2 billion, and Captain America: Civil War at $1.15 billion.

Black Panther has yet to open in China and in just three weeks has already become the 47th highest grossing film ever worldwide.

Black Panther opened wide in Russia on February 26th and has earned $12.9 million since then, surpassing the lifetime totals of Ant-Man, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Wonder Woman, and Justice League in the market. Black Panther became the top western opening in Japan, earning $4.2 million.

Despite heavy winter storms in the region, Black Panther‘s European weekend totals dropped only about 37 percent from last week’s totals. The Asia-Pacific markets saw a decline of 53 percent. Latin America dipped 36 percent and Black Panther remained at number one in all markets.

Black Panther will open in China, its biggest potential international market, next weekend.

The United Kingdom and South Korea continue to be Black Panther‘s strongest international markets. The film has earned $49.1 million in the UK and $41.4 million in South Korea. Brazil, Australia, Mexico, and France have all been strong markets as well, with box office totals of over $20 million in each for Black Panther.

At the domestic box office, Black Panther is now the second-highest grossing Marvel Cinematic Universe movie of all time behind only The Avengers and the 10th highest grossing movie of all time in general.

Black Panther is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Avengers: Infinity War on April 27th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.