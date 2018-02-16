‘Captain Marvel’ Star Brie Larson Urges Fans To See ‘Black Panther’

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson is the latest member of the Marvel family showing support for Black Panther.

One of the best things you can do for yourself and/or the ones you love is purchase some #BlackPanther tix. I know it’s expensive to go to the theater, but its worth it for this one. You will exit forever impacted. — Brie Larson (@brielarson) February 16, 2018

“One of the best things you can do for yourself and/or the ones you love is purchase some #BlackPanther tix,” Larson wrote on Twitter. “I know it’s expensive to go to the theater, but its worth it for this one. You will exit forever impacted.”

Larson’s tweet came as the Marvel Studios blockbuster rolls out into theaters nationwide.

The Academy Award-winning actress, who will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe when she makes her debut as Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel, is the latest Marvel star to praise Black Panther, the first Marvel Studios movie to feature a Black lead and a nearly all-Black supporting cast.

Donald Glover, Chloe Bennett, Clark Gregg, Laura Harrier, and Tessa Thompson are among the Marvel actors to express support for the movie, which Bennett calls a “cultural phenomenon.”

The Ryan Coogler-directed blockbuster is “deep and thrilling and passionate and packed with laughs,” wrote Bennett’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. co-star Clark Gregg.

Ant-Man and the Wasp director Peyton Reed called Black Panther “beautiful, soulful, thoughtful and of the moment,” with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 director James Gunn calling it “extraordinary work” by Coogler and company.

Black Panther is tracking for a massive $180 million opening weekend for the four-day President’s Day weekend ahead, a number that would take the crown from Deadpool for the biggest February opening of all time.

The latest Marvel Studios hit has already brought in more than $20 million overseas after opening in 17 markets on Wednesday, helped in part by Black Panther’s status as Marvel’s best-reviewed movie on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

That feather in its cap comes after Panther established itself as the top pre-sale title on Fandango, surpassing previous record holders Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Captain America: Civil War.

Larson stars in Captain Marvel, in theaters March 6, 2019, before reprising the role in Avengers 4, out May 3, 2019.

Black Panther is now playing.