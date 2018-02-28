‘Black Panther’ Reportedly Inspiring People To Adopt Black Cats

Far more than being a massive financial success, Black Panther has become a bonafide cultural phenomenon, captivating the excitement of the entire world in countless ways. One of the unexpected bonuses of the success is that, based on anecdotal evidence, certain animal shelters have seen their black cats get adopted and earn movie-inspired names.

“Unexpected Benefit of Black Panther: my local pet shelters went from having something like 50-60 black cats between them to having NONE, because they’ve all been adopted out and named after the characters,” a user on Tumblr revealed. “‘T’challa’ is the most popular, but there are a fair number of ‘Okoyes’ and ‘Shuris’ as well…and one very confused Elderly Humane Society Volunteer wondering why someone would name such a sweet cat ‘Killmonger.’”

Given their connection with witchcraft and superstitious beliefs, black cats are often the least likely cats to get adopted, with Black Panther hopefully beginning to end the unsubstantiated stigma.

Whether this phenomenon has spread across the world is yet to be determined, while we wouldn’t be surprised to find out this isn’t an isolated incident.

These adoptions aren’t the only charitable acts that come as a result of the film, with the financial success encouraging Disney to donate $1 million to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Specifically, given the themes of the film and its display of high-tech innovations, the grant will support the expansion of Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s STEM Centers of Innovation.

“Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is a masterpiece of movie making and has become an instant cultural phenomenon, sparking discussion, inspiring people young and old, and breaking down age-old industry myths,” Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger shared in a statement. “It is thrilling to see how inspired young audiences were by the spectacular technology in the film, so it’s fitting that we show our appreciation by helping advance STEM programs for youth, especially in underserved areas of the country, to give them the knowledge and tools to build the future they want.”

