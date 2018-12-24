‘Black Panther’s Chadwick Boseman Says It’s Not True That He Doesn’t Want to Do the Wakanda Salute

Black Panther took the world by storm, introducing the Wakandan Forever Salute into the pop culture landscape, though it seemed Chadwick Boseman had tired of doing it as of late. Evidently, that is not the case.

Boseman was on hand during the MTV Movie and TV Awards, as Black Panther held seven nominations going into the event. During an interview on the red carpet, Boseman was asked about the frequency fans ask him to do the Wakanda Salute, especially after some pictures showed him not so enthusiastic about doing it so frequently.

“I think there’s been so much talk online about me not wanting to do it, which is not, that’s not true, but I think people are scared to do it like, somebody gave me like a halfway one like they were kind of scared to do it outside. I could tell that they were trying to do it but they didn’t want to, so I think it’s stopping a little bit now,” Boseman told MTV.

The Salute has become ridiculously popular amongst fans and is just one reason why fans flocked to theaters over and over again to see the film. Black Panther brought in over $699 million domestically over its 17.6-week stay in theaters, adding another $646 million internationally for a worldwide total of $1.3 billion. Marvel’s own Avengers: Infinity War is actually still behind Black Panther domestically, currently at $664 million, though it will probably overtake it by the end of its run.

Black Panther did quite well at the MTV Movie and TV awards, taking four awards home for Best Movie, Best Hero (Boseman), Best Performance in a Movie (Michael B. Jordan), and Best Villain (Jordan once more). Letitia Wright also earned a nomination for Scene Stealer. You can see the full list of superhero winners right here.

Black Panther is now available to own on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray and DVD. Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now. It will be followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

