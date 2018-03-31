‘Black Panther’: Chadwick Boseman Praises Fan Art

Getting any kind of positive feedback on your Black Panther project is immensely appreciated, but you can multiply that by 10 if that feedback comes from the King of Wakanda himself.

That’s what happened to artist Krystle Hickman, who created a gorgeous drawing of Chadwick Boseman as King T’Challa from Black Panther. What makes the drawing even more impressive is that it was all done using a ballpoint pen, taking her around 46 hours to complete.

“WIP Ballpoint pen 9x12in. T’Challa from @theblackpanther #pen #ink #ballpointpen #tchalla #drawings #art #krystlehickmanart”

Krystle Hickman, your pen work is incredible. Thank you! #BlackPantherFanArt pic.twitter.com/8TSqAiec2M — Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman) March 30, 2018

She shared a draft of the piece showing her progress and then unleashed the final version. That caught the eye of Boseman himself, who had nothing but kind words to say about her work.

“Krystle Hickman, your pen work is incredible. Thank you! #BlackPantherFanArt.”

Ballpoint pen time-lapse video of T’Challa from @theblackpanther pic.twitter.com/JczKL6d0ap — Krystle Hickman Art (@KrystleHickman) March 31, 2018

You can see the finished product above, but watching the full time-lapse video will give you an even greater appreciation of all the work that went into it, which you can find in the video above.

This artwork is worthy of any King or Queen, and you can find more of Krystle Hickman’s art on her official website.

As for Boseman, fans can see him grace the screen yet again in the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War, but they can see him even sooner on the small screen. Boseman will be hosting Saturday Night Live on April 7 with musical guest Cardi B, which should make for an amazing show.

