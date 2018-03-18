‘Black Panther’ Star Chadwick Boseman to Host Saturday Night Live

The King of Wakanda is tearing through the box office, and now he’ll stake his claim on late night television.

NBC just announced that Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman will host the April 7th episode of Saturday Night Live, along with musical guest and Grammy Award nominated Cardi B.

Boseman is the second star of Black Panther to host the sketch comedy show this season, following Sterling K. Brown who handled those duties just last week. If the writing staff is on their game once again, expect another strong skit involving the superhero much like the one with T’Challa’s Uncle M’Butu.

Of course, the Black Panther star will have plenty to celebrate when he hosts Saturday Night Live, as his first solo film continues to dominate the box office. The film is set to be number one at the box office for the fifth week in a row, and has already made over $1.2 billion in theaters.

And then Boseman will also be able to hype up his appearance in the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War, of which he’s set to play a major part. Wakanda will figure heavily into the battle between Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and Thanos’ Black Order, positioning the Black Panther’s kingdom at the forefront of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the future.

This will be Boseman’s first time hosting, which cements him as a contemporary cultural icon. Hopefully Saturday Night Live makes use of his talents and puts him in some funny situations that fans might not be used to seeing from the King of Wakanda.

Boseman’s episode of Saturday Night Live premieres April 7th.

Black Panther is now playing in theaters, while Avengers: Infinity War will premiere on April 27th.

