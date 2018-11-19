‘Black Panther’s Chadwick Boseman Plays a Beautiful Tribute to Stan Lee

This week has been filled with bittersweet tributes from the many fans and colleagues of Stan Lee, who passed away on November 12th at the age of 95.

Many of these tributes are coming from the vast pool of Marvel Cinematic Universe actors, which most recently includes Chadwick Boseman. Boseman is best known for playing the titular role in the 2018 Marvel hit, Black Panther.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Boseman posted a video to Twitter earlier today with the caption, “I know how much you loved Joan.” Boseman followed it up with, “The only way we should send you home is to celebrate.”

This is a lovely sentiment considering Joan Boocock Lee also passed away last year at the age of 95. The marriage between Stan and Joan lasted 70 years and it’s nice to think of them as being together again, which is the message Boseman tries to convey in his post.

In addition to the heartfelt words, Boseman provided a musical send off for Lee, playing the drums with a Wakanda-inspired beat.

“Stan, that’s for you,” says Boseman at the end of the song, “That’s how I’m sending you to the other side.”

He closes the video with, “Love you, man,” and a wide smile.

King T’Challa isn’t the only Black Panther actor to pay tribute to the comic book legend. Michael B. Jordon (Erik Killmonger) spoke about Lee in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, saying he was “heartbroken” over the news. “We lost a really, really good one,” Jordan added.

While it’s been a predominantly sad week for Marvel, the cast and crew of Black Panther did have a reason to celebrate this week. The movie took home two People’s Choice Awards on Sunday, including “Choice Movie Actor” for Boseman.

While his character met a dusty fate at the end of Avengers: Infinity War, we haven’t seen the last of Boseman in the Panther suit. He’s expected to appear in the upcoming Avengers 4 in some capacity and will definitely be returning for a Black Panther sequel. The film’s director, Ryan Cooler, hasn’t begun work on Black Panther 2 yet, but the film is expected to start filming next year.

In the meantime, you can catch some of your favorite Black Panther heroes in Avengers 4, which is set to be released on May 3, 2019.