‘Black Panther’ Challenge Has Raised Over $300K On GoFundMe To Send Kids To Theaters

Plenty have embraced the #BlackPantherChallenge, and they should already be proud of how much they’ve managed to raise.

The #BlackPantherChallenge fund was created to help children in lower income communities see Black Panther in theaters, and they’ve already managed to raise over $300,000. That’s not even including the original $46,000 raised on GoFundMe by New York activist Frederick Joseph, but he then created the #BlackPantherChallenge, and the results skyrocketed.

Thanks to all the support, which includes over 300 GoFundMe campaign aiming to raise funds, the #BlackPantherChallenge has raised over $300,000, which is enough money to send around 23,000 kids to go see Black Panther in the month of February.

Of those 300 GoFundMe campaigns, many are tied to local charities, which still need some support. Today a new #BlackPantherChallenge fund was created specifically to help those campaigns. The new campaign will accept donations and help distribute them to the other local charities that are still trying to meet their goal and will help them purchase and organize screenings and buy tickets for their local kids.

In order to be eligible for the funds, a GoFundMe must be started for or by a charity to take kids to see Black Panther in the theater. Donations to the new #BlackPantherChallenge fund are tax deductible. You can head here to make a donation.

Many stars have thrown their support behind the #BlackPantherChallenge, including Viola Davis, Jemele Hill, Snoop Dogg, Titus O’Neil, Chelsea Clinton, Ellen Degeneres, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Chris Baker, J.J. Abrams, and Katie McGrath. Additionally, The Omaha Star, Nebraska’s largest African American newspaper, started a GoFundMe for kids in Nebraska.

Black Panther lands in theaters on February 16.