Everything Wrong With ‘Black Panther’ According to CinemaSins

Black Panther has been a massive success for Marvel Studios since it opened in theaters in February. Not only has it been commercially successful — the film is the top-grossing film at the domestic box office thus far this year and holds the number two spot globally — but it’s been widely praised by critics and fans alike. However, that doesn’t mean it’s a perfect film and now those flaws are getting the Cinema Sins treatment.

Cinema Sins has released their “Everything Wrong with Black Panther in 17 Minutes or Less” take on the Marvel Cinematic Universe film, point out 105 instances that they feel are issues with the movie. You can check out the whole video above, but you might notice a theme pretty early on in the sin tally.

Most of the critiques of Black Panther are centered around the film’s expansive CGI as well as the heavy use of exposition and while those are valid claims, there are also quite a few complaints that simply fall into the category of being too focused on tiny details. Specifically, Cinema Sins does a lot of questioning around the how and why things were done a certain way or on specific lines in the film that may not be the best choices standalone, but ultimately have a larger impact — such as Nakia’s (Lupita Nyong’o) pep talk to T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) about not letting his father’s mistake define who he is. Ultimately, T’Challa uses his father’s mistakes to influence him into being a better ruler and better man, which is what this scene directly sets up.

However, even some of the nitpicky issues Cinema Sins takes with the film are pretty hilarious. The video compares Wakanda to Wonder Woman’s Themyscira and wonders how both “hidden” worlds were somehow not found via planes flying overhead. They also give Black Panther credit for some of the truly great moments in the movie. M’Baku’s (Winston Duke) silencing of Everett K. Ross (Martin Freeman) is deemed hilarious enough that it absolves one of the film’s sins. They also save their biggest sin for the reveal of Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), noting the sin simply with an exasperated “f*cking Bucky”.

While Black Panther fares just about as well as some of the other superhero films Cinema Sins has taken on — Wonder Woman clocked in with 99 “sins” a few months ago — one of the sins they point could end up being an issue in future MCU films. After becoming king, Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) has all of the heart-shaped herb destroyed, presumably so that no one could ever use it to challenge his power. While Nakia manages to take just enough for T’Challa, in theory there is no more herb left. If T’Challa is really and truly dead after being turned to ash at the end of Avengers: Infinity War, how will a new Black Panther get their power? Shuri taking the mantle as a more technological-based version of Black Panther is a real possibility and the idea of Shuri as Black Panther is one that Letitia Wright didn’t rule out in an interview with ComicBook.com earlier this year.

“That’s the kindest thing an interviewer has ever asked me,” Wright said. “I hope, whenever the time is right, if it’s meant to happen, I would happily do it. But you can’t have a Shuri movie without T’Challa and you can’t have a Shuri movie without Ramonda and Nakia and the rest of the Dora Milaje and Okoye. So, I guess, the question is: when can we have Black Panther 2?”

