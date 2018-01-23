Black Panther: SDCC Trailer Footage Description

During the two hour takeover of Hall H at San Diego Comic Con by Marvel Studios, a new trailer for the upcoming Black Panther movie surfaced.

You can check out ComicBook’s description of the trailer below:

“There’s a scene which opens in a club. A lawyer enters and T’Challa is tracking him with Lupita and Danai. Everett tries to stop Klaw from coming in with so many people. Klaw then asks if Everett brought the Diamonds. He hands a briefcase over and Klaw trades it for Virbranium. Lupita wants to move in on them but Danai ties to be patient. She fights a man and flips him over some railing. Law starts shooting and a fight breaks out. Danai and T’Challa kick major butt. T’Challa beats a ton of men and jumps up to the higher level to catch Klaw. The villain pulls out a huge weapon and fires.

Black Panther then jumps on top of a car. A ship flies over Wakanda and the Queen tells T’Challa it’s his time. A water fight is happening. T’Challa tells his right hand man he wants to be the right kind of king. Kendrick Lamar plays as T’Challa falls out of a ship and onto robbers in the jungle. There is a major car chase. Kilmonger comes out of an ambulance and Klaw fires his big fun again. Dana rides on the top of a car and throws a spear.

In the throne room, Killmonger and T’Challa go head to head. Black Panther‘s suit turns gold in parts.”

Black Panther will begin to serve as a pivotal character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe following his debut in Captain America: Civil War. During the Avengers: Infinity War footage shown at Disney’s D23 Expo a week ago, it appeared the titular hero’s Wakandan nation would be a centerpiece for some key sequences which rally the Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy against the villainous Thanos.

Black Panther currently has a 4.03 out of 5 on ComicBook.com’s anticipation rankings, and you can submit your vote here. The official description is listed below.

Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther” follows T’Challa who, after the death of his father, the King of Wakanda, returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation to succeed to the throne and take his rightful place as king. But when a powerful old enemy reappears, T’Challa’s mettle as king—and Black Panther—is tested when he is drawn into a formidable conflict that puts the fate of Wakanda and the entire world at risk. Faced with treachery and danger, the young king must rally his allies and release the full power of Black Panther to defeat his foes and secure the safety of his people and their way of life.

Black Panther stars Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/Black Panther), Lupita Nyong’o(Nakia), Michael B. Jordan (Erik Killmonger), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Martin Freeman (Everett K. Ross), Daniel Kaluuya (W’Kabi), Angela Bassett (Ramonda), Forest Whitaker (Zuri), Andy Serkis (Ulysses Klaw), Florence Kasumba (Ayo), John Kani (King T’Chaka), Winston Duke (M’Baku/Man-Ape), Sterling K. Brown (N’Jobu), and Letitia Wright (Shuri).

