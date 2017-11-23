Marvel’s Black Panther Coming to Disney California Adventure Park

Disney’s Calfornia parks have been getting a variety of Marvel makeovers lately. The Tower of Terror was recently taken over by the Guardians of the Galaxy, and it looks like Black Panther is the next hero to join the party.

This week, Disney announced that the King of Wakanda will be coming to the California Adventure Park in the early months of 2018.

With the Black Panther’s solo film scheduled to hit theaters in February, his appearance as an interactive character in the park will come at around the same time. Fans and park-goers will be able to meet the hero at greetings scheduled throughout the park, getting an opportunity to take pictures and get autographs.

Unfortunately, Black Panther’s inclusion in the park isn’t scheduled to last very long. In the announcement, Disney revealed that the character would only be around for a limited time.

So, if you’re a big Black Panther fan, or you’re just trying to meet all of the Marvel characters yu can, be sure to head to Disney’s California Adventure Park early next year.

Don’t forget to check out Black Panther when the film hits theaters on February 16, 2018.