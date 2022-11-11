Black Panther Fans Aren't Happy That Daniel Kaluuya Isn't Returning for Wakanda Forever

Fans aren't happy that Daniel Kaluuya won't be returning to reprise his role as W'Kabi in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The reason for the actor's absence comes down to his starring role in Jordan Peele's NOPE. There was apparently a scheduling conflict that didn't allow Kaluuya to appear in both NOPE and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, with the actor choosing the former. This means fans won't see a reunion between Kaluuya's W'Kabi and Danai Gurira's Okoye, which has a segment of the Black Panther fandom up in arms wondering if the film is in trouble.

The main reason for unrest among Black Panther fans is Marvel's insistence on not recasting T'Challa after the sudden death of Chadwick Boseman, who died of cancer in 2020. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has confirmed Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will not recast the role of T'Challa, which has led to a #RecastTChalla hashtag on social media as fans demand a new actor be found.

In a previous interview with Jemele Hill, the Black Panther star said he would be in the sequel if that's what the story needed. "I have no idea. I speak to Ryan, I'm not gonna go, 'Yo, [put me in the movie].' He's living his life and working hard," Kaluuya explained when asked about the status of W'Kabi. "Whatever the story needs, you know? That [first movie] was a moment for us, and I don't want to go like, 'I'm trying to be in it just because I want it.' It's for us, I'm a fan."

Kaluuya continued, "I'm that kind of person if the story and the piece is better without me, I'm like, 'Yo, I'm gonna watch this,' because I really wanna watch it. And if I'm in it and I'm able to serve it, then I'm in it. And I just stay in that position."

Continue reading to see what the fans are saying about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever missing Daniel Kaluuya. The film arrives in theaters on November 11th.