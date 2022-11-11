Black Panther Fans Aren't Happy That Daniel Kaluuya Isn't Returning for Wakanda Forever
Fans aren't happy that Daniel Kaluuya won't be returning to reprise his role as W'Kabi in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The reason for the actor's absence comes down to his starring role in Jordan Peele's NOPE. There was apparently a scheduling conflict that didn't allow Kaluuya to appear in both NOPE and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, with the actor choosing the former. This means fans won't see a reunion between Kaluuya's W'Kabi and Danai Gurira's Okoye, which has a segment of the Black Panther fandom up in arms wondering if the film is in trouble.
The main reason for unrest among Black Panther fans is Marvel's insistence on not recasting T'Challa after the sudden death of Chadwick Boseman, who died of cancer in 2020. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has confirmed Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will not recast the role of T'Challa, which has led to a #RecastTChalla hashtag on social media as fans demand a new actor be found.
In a previous interview with Jemele Hill, the Black Panther star said he would be in the sequel if that's what the story needed. "I have no idea. I speak to Ryan, I'm not gonna go, 'Yo, [put me in the movie].' He's living his life and working hard," Kaluuya explained when asked about the status of W'Kabi. "Whatever the story needs, you know? That [first movie] was a moment for us, and I don't want to go like, 'I'm trying to be in it just because I want it.' It's for us, I'm a fan."
Kaluuya continued, "I'm that kind of person if the story and the piece is better without me, I'm like, 'Yo, I'm gonna watch this,' because I really wanna watch it. And if I'm in it and I'm able to serve it, then I'm in it. And I just stay in that position."
Continue reading to see what the fans are saying about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever missing Daniel Kaluuya. The film arrives in theaters on November 11th.
We'll Miss Kaluuya
prevnext
kind of sad that #DanielKaluulya will not be in #BlackPantherWakandaForever he was one the standout in the firer movie pic.twitter.com/cAFdpJZ1bx— Movie Reviews By JT (@moviere09350416) July 13, 2022
Going From Bad to Worse
prevnext
Oh shit, this getting from bad to worse #RecastTChalla #SaveTChalla #BlackPantherWakandaForever— EDZ OF PAIN – Total Gaming (@EdzOfPain) July 13, 2022
Fans Are Still Worried About a Lack of T'Challa
prevnext
I want to be excited about #BlackPantherWakandaForever but people are already insufferable onhere because of the T'Challa issue.— Small Screen Girl (@KiraJW) July 13, 2022
More Pressure on Lupita Nyong'o and Danai Gurira
prevnext
Lupita Nyong'o and Danai Gurira gonna be single-handedly carrying the medium-term future of the MCU on their backs during that press tour.. no pressure ! #BlackPantherWakandaForever https://t.co/i30axkTZn5— Zac | 🇺🇦 (@ZacQuinn) July 13, 2022
Movie Won't Be the Same
prevnext
All this time, I thought he was filming #BlackPantherWakandaForever, but wow, the film won't be the same without the main characters in it. https://t.co/BtiEulhctB— 𝙱𝚎𝚌𝚌𝚊. (@MJFINESSELOVER) July 13, 2022
Worst Reviewed Marvel Movie Ever?
prevnext
#BlackPantherWakandaForever This sequel is going to be the worst reviewed movie from marvel and it was done on purpose red tomatoes 🍅— Gomolemo M 👏🧠💉❤🎮⚽🇿🇦 (@Gomza49263288M) July 13, 2022
W'Kabi Doesn't Need to Return Anyway
prevnext
While Im sad that Daniel couldn’t swing both #NopeMovie and #BlackPantherWakandaForever …
🗣W’KABI’s ASS DONT NEED TO RETURN. HE LET KILLMONGER WHISPER SWEET NOTHINGS IN HIS EAR ABOUT OVERTHROWING THE REGIME AND BROUGHT RHINOS TO A GUN FIGHT
Let him stay where he’s at!!! pic.twitter.com/E5yTpZfevA— Shanelle Genai✨ (@shanellegenai) July 13, 2022
No T'Challa, No W'Kabi
prevnext
Reminder: W'Kabi is the chief of security & T'Challa's second in command in the comics. In the film he was T'Challa's best friend & head of security of Wakanda's Border Bribe. THERE IS NO T'CHALLA IN #BlackPantherWakandaForever. Daniel can easy be written in a future film. https://t.co/N7pJCr4Kt4 pic.twitter.com/Rz9WNP3M2C— Got you in my sight! (@JerrellZod) July 13, 2022
Total Bummer
prevnext
This is a bummer. #BlackPantherWakandaForever https://t.co/9aC6XsIyYN— Amon Warmann (@AmonWarmann) July 13, 2022
There's Always Black Panther 3
prev
🤔There's one last confirmation I need! This man does not to be need to be anywhere near #BlackPantherWakandaForever. Michael B Jordan's Killmonger & Daniel Kaluuya's W'Kabi can return for Black Panther 3 hopefully! Also a new T'Challa we all want his story to continue. pic.twitter.com/cfGg2hpQ6d— Got you in my sight! (@JerrellZod) July 13, 2022