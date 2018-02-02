‘Black Panther’ Forecasted To Reach $400 Million At Domestic Box Office

There’s been a lot of buzz about the amount of money that the next Marvel movie is going to claw in once released. Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther hits theaters this February 16th and according to Fandango, it’s going to be a big release. Fandango reported earlier this week that Black Panther was breaking records for advance ticket sales.

Variety says that the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe release will likely open at $150 million over the four day President’s weekend. That would put it in the same range as the monster blockbuster, Spiderman 3 and above all the Harry Potter films for opening weekend box office.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now Boxoffice.com is reporting that the three day weekend estimates are at $139 million, moving up 5% in the last week and the domestic total box office is at $400 million up 8% in that same time. Those estimates could see it breaking the current February weekend box office holder, Deadpool which peaked at $132 million for the three day weekend. Maximum effort, T’Challa!

Variety is also reporting that Black Panther has an incredible total awareness of “Black Panther” at 88%, unaided awareness at 43%, and definite interest at 57%. Black Panther recently gained more mainstream attention as Atlantic columnist and New York Times Best-selling author Ta-Nehisi Coates took over the book for a period.

The latest Marvel release stars Chadwick Boseman in the title role of Black Panther, Michael B. Jordan as Erik Killmonger, Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia and Forest Whitaker as Zuri. The movie follows T’Challa, after the death of his father, the King of Wakanda, returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation to succeed to the throne and take his rightful place as king.

Black Panther2018

Black Panther2018

ComicBook Anticipated

Best-Rated Before Release #2

Anticipated Rating

Fire

Fire

Fire

Fire

Fire

Average rating 4.18/5 from 1,414 users