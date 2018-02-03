‘Black Panther’: The King Arrives TV Spot Released

The events of Captain America: Civil War introduced the world to the Black Panther. In less than two weeks, we’ll get our first look at the mysterious country over which he reigns.

A brand new TV spot for Black Panther shows the new King of Wakanda return to his home country after the death of his father in Civil War. Check it out in the video player above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the clip, we see T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman), Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o), and Okoye (Danai Gurira) arrive in their home country as they walk past the Dora Milaje, followed by quick shots of the king receiving a new Vibranium-enhanced costume from his sister Shuri (Letitia Wright).

“The Black Panther lives,” Shuri declares at one point.

There are also quick shots of Michael B. Jordan as Erik Killmonger, seemingly challenging T’Challa, as well as scenes of the Wakandan forces united in a battle cry pronounced by Okoye.

But perhaps one of the best aspects of this promo is the new song that just debuted this week from the Black Panther album, “Pray For Me” by the Weeknd and Kendrick Lamar.

As we get closer to the premiere of the film, we are starting to learn more about how this movie sets up the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige assured that Black Panther would stand on its own, though some of its elements would carry over into Avengers: Infinity War. We’ve already seen glimpses of Wakanda in the trailer, including Okoye fighting alongside Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, but Letitia Wright also admitted that she would be in the next crossover epic.

“It was amazing,” Wright said of filming the new movie. “It was amazing. It was surreal to just see certain characters that I’d been watching as an audience member for years and then be opposite them. I can’t say who but it was amazing. I keep using the word amazing today. I just have to walk around with a sign that says, ‘Black Panther and the whole Marvel experience of working on Avengers: Infinity War was also amazing!’ It was amazing.”

Wright even teased that her character might be responsible for Captain America’s new shield.

Fans will get to meet Shuri when Black Panther premieres on February 16th.