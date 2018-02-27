‘Black Panther’ Fan Art Debuts Klaw’s Mixtape

One of Marvel’s newest villains is about to drop the mixtape of the century!

Ulysses Klaue, played by Andy Serkis, was certainly a scene-stealer throughout his time in Black Panther, and the one moment fans continue to go back to with his character is the conversation with Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) where he proclaims he has a mixtape coming out. Ross made the initial comments as a joke, but the eccentric Klaw, who had an obsession with hip-hop, revealed that his mixtape was a real thing.

“I can get you the SoundCloud link!”

Since the film debuted, fans have been buzzing about Klaw’s mixtape, wondering how exactly an album from a deranged metal thief would sound. While we will likely never know, we can at least get a feel for what the mixtape would look like.

Popular fan artist BossLogic released a concept for Klaw’s mixtape that he called Blueprints to Wakanda, and it’s pretty convincing. You can check out the covers below!

On one side, Klaw’s biotic arm holds out a microphone, and the text simply displays the the title of the mixtape. The back cover of the album highlights a picture of Klaw and reveals the full tracklist.

The theoretical album includes the songs “Whach’Ya Know Bout Wakanda” feat. Erik Killmonger and Kendrick Lamar, “What Is Love?” feat. Haddaway, “Vibranium Chain Swang” feat. 2 Chainz and Wiz Khalifa, “Only I Know” feat. Drake, “Like a Leaf Blower” feat. Snoop Dogg, and “Return of the Klaw” feat. Mark Morrison.

This is certainly a wide range of talents featured on Klaw’s mixtape, and the villain wouldn’t want it any other way.

Would you listen to Klaw’s mixtape? Which of these theoretical songs would you be most excited to hear? Let us know in the comments below!