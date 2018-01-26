‘Black Panther’: Martin Freeman on Marvel and Secrecy

The popularity of films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has brought along with it a passionate fanbase who hope to uncover every detail about a film before actually seeing it, putting pressure on the cast and crew to not reveal more information than intended. Martin Freeman, who debuted in Captain America: Civil War, plays an integral role in Black Panther, which audiences didn’t anticipate when first meeting the character in 2016. Luckily, Freeman can breathe a sigh of relief that he can, at least somewhat, let audiences in on the secret.

“As far as I was concerned, that was the idea. I don’t think I’m getting killed for that,” Freeman shared with ComicBook.com about being teased in the MCU and finally getting to confirm his larger role in Black Panther. “Yeah, that was my understanding.”

With the long lead-up times to films being released and speaking to press about their involvement, it can still get confusing for actors who want to share their enthusiasm but aren’t entirely aware of what details about a film have been made public.

“While I’m talking now, I’m still not quite sure of what I can or I think I can, you know?” Freeman admitted. “It’s always nice to talk about a job, but at the same time pretty much every job every actor does now is like working for the real CIA. So, it comes with that package of, ‘What did I just say? Am I allowed to say that?’ So yeah, you’re always walking a tightrope between wanting to talk about this job you’re enjoying but also not messing it up and pissing the producers off.”

We’ll get to see more of Freeman when Black Panther hits theaters on February 16th.