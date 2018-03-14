Marvel Now Has the 5 Highest-Grossing Superhero Movies of All Time

The domination of Marvel Studios continues as Black Panther steamrolls through the box office.

The movie’s worldwide gross just surpassed The Dark Knight Rises, giving Marvel the top-five highest grossing superhero movies at the box office.

Tuesday’s haul pushed Black Panther to $1.108 billion, and it now sits at the 19th spot on the list of the all-time highest grossing films, passing Christopher Nolan’s third and final Batman movie at $1.084 billion.

Director Ryan Coogler’s superhero film joins The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Iron Man 3, and Captain America: Civil War as the fifth Marvel Studios film to make over $1 billion dollars, and establishes Marvel as the dominant force in the genre.

Passing The Dark Knight Rises at the domestic box office made Black Panther the highest grossing solo superhero movie stateside, and it doesn’t look to be losing momentum anytime soon.

Black Panther is also pacing to surpass The Avengers in the domestic market. After 24 days at the box office, the first adventure of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes brought in $513.4 million — in that same span, the King of Wakanda has made $562 million.

The film will likely sit atop the box office for its fifth straight weekend, with its only major competition being the already released A Wrinkle in Time and the opening reboot of Tomb Raider.

Ava DuVernay’s film took second place last weekend. The Alicia Vikander video game adaptation could bump A Wrinkle in Time down its second weekend, though both films seem to be getting middling reviews.

The critical reception, audience feedback, and word-of-mouth buzz seem to be driving more and more ticket sales for Black Panther as viewers return for repeat viewings. At this point, it’s hard to guess when the movie will lose steam.

Black Panther is about $50 million away from surpassing Captain America: Civil War. It’s all but a given that it will move even higher on Marvel Studios’ list. The only question remains is how high will it go?

Black Panther is now playing in theaters.

