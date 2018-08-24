Michael B. Jordan Says He Would Return as Kilmonger in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Michael B. Jordan took home the award for Best Villain at last night’s MTV Movie & TV Awards for his role as Killmonger in Black Panther, beating even Marvel’s heaviest hitter Thanos. Killmonger died at the end of Black Panther, but could he make a comeback?

Speaking at the event, Jordan didn’t seem to be aware of any plans to bring Killmonger back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he did seem ready and willing to jump back into the role if the opportunity arose.

“I mean, I’m a fan of Marvel, of comic books, everybody knows that, so if there was ever an opportunity to come back and join this universe and work with Joe Russo or Kevin Feige and Victoria [Alonso] and everyone over there at Marvel, reteam with Ryan [Coogler] you know, of course, I would,” he said.

In his acceptance speech during the awards ceremony, Jordan expressed gratitude the fans who supported Black Panther.

“It took a lot to get into this character, so I’m just glad that you guys enjoyed the role as much as I enjoyed playing Killmonger,” he said.

Black Panther is one of the 19 Marvel Cinematic Universe films that were definitively ranked by the ComicBook.com team, tying with another Marvel Studios film for the fifth place spot on the list.

Black Panther earned $699.6 million at the domestic box office, which is the third-highest domestic box office total of all time. Worldwide, Black Panther has made $1.3 billion, making it the second-highest grossing film of 2018 so far and the ninth highest grossing film all time. It is also the highest-grossing film ever helmed by a black director.

Black Panther is now available on home media.

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel opens on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.