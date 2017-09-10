‘Black Panther’ Movie Toys Reveal New Costume

Hasbro’s line of Black Panther movie toys may reveal some interesting glimpses into the film’s plot.

The attached gallery includes images of Hasbro’s role play toys, action figures, and vehicles inspired by the upcoming Marvel Studios film.

Among them is a handful of toys hinting at a second costume for T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) in the film. This costume has streaks of blue that are implied to be vibranium by the titles of the toys. Vibranium is the incredibly rare metal that has made Wakanda a wealthy and technologically advanced nation and is also the metal used to create Captain America’s shield.

Also among the toys is an action figure for mercenary villain Erik Kilmonger (Michael B. Jordan). Unlike in the Black Panther trailers, where Kilmonger appears as an average gun for hire, this toy shows Kilmonger in his own Black Panther costume. However, his costume also includes a gold weave, making it look more like Black Panther’s classic “Golden Jaguar” comic book costume.

This may indicate that Black Panther will climax with a fight between T’Challa and Kilmonger with both characters clad in vibranium Black Panther costumes. The decision to add some color and additional elements to the costume was likely made to help distinguish between the two characters during the fight scene (and possibly to justify making a couple extra toys).

Kilmonger will team up with pirate Ulysses Klau (Andy Serkis) in Black Panther, but it’s possible that the mercenary will strike out on his own later in the film. In the comic book Marvel Universe, Kilmonger’s family was exiled from Wakanda for working with Klaw. Perhaps the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of Kilmonger also has a grudge to bear against the Black Panther.

The gallery also includes toys based on Shuri, T’Challa’s sister who becomes a Black Panther in the comics, and a Voltron-like transforming Panther-vehicle-jet. While that sounds like an awesome toy, it is probably not something we’ll actually see in the movie, but fans can hope.

Check out Hasbro’s full Black Panther toy line in the gallery below.

Black Panther opens in theaters on February 9, 2018.