When Do ‘Black Panther’ Movie Tickets Go on Sale?

Fans eagerly waiting to buy tickets to the upcoming Black Panther movie may not have to wait too much longer.

The next movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe opens in theaters on February 16 and while an official on-sale date for tickets hasn’t yet been confirmed, a user on Reddit’s Marvel Studios community shared a screen capture from the Atom Tickets app indicating that the option for ticket purchase is “coming soon.” You can check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With this hint that ticket sales are opening soon, some are speculating that they could go on sale to coincide with the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday.

ESPN previously announced that Kendrick Lamar will perform during the championship’s halftime show and a promo aired during last week’s Rose Bowl matchup between Georgia and Oklahoma revealed that the Marvel Studios film would debut a new sneak peek as well. While it’s not clear if Lamar’s performance and the sneak peek are part of the same performance, it wouldn’t be a surprise. Lamar’s music has long been associated with Black Panther. The artist previously teased his involvement with the Black Panther soundtrack when a brief moment in the music video for Lamar’s song “LOVE” featured a clapboard with “B. Panther Soundtrack Coming Soon” written on it. Moreover, Lamar and SZA released the lead single, “All the Stars,” from the film’s soundtrack earlier this week while Lamar’s song “DNA” was also featured in one of the movie’s trailers, with director Ryan Coogler having praised Lamar for his lyrics in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

“The lyrics are amazing — a lot of Kendrick’s are,” Coogler said. “It’s actually oddly literal for our trailer’s purposes — and I think a lot of the cultural things we’re dealing with in Wakanda are in the zeitgeist in the African American community.”

Of course, the new single and the upcoming sneak peek are all signs of the movie promotion machine kicking into high gear. Black Panther was recently voted the second Most Anticipated Film of 2018 in a Fandango user poll and is expected to have a larger opening weekend than DC Film’s Justice League did. Promotional toys for the film are also starting to arrive in stores, including Hasbro’s Vibranium Power FX Mask and Claw.

The National Championship will air on ESPN on Monday, January 8, beginning at 8pm ET.

Black Panther currently enjoys a 4.16 out of 5 on ComicBook.com’s anticipation rankings, which you can add your vote to here.

Black Panther opens in theaters February 16, 2018.