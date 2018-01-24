‘Black Panther’ New Avenger TV Spot Released

Black Panther‘s marketing campaign has officially kicked into high gear, with the Internet being flooded with new insights from media set visits, new concept art being revealed, and now a new TV spot to go with it!

This particular Black Panther TV spot follows the tradition of playing up the solo character’s connection to the larger Avengers franchise, with the voice-over dialogue from Everett Ross framed by some classic Avengers moments from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Other than that, we get to see more of the world of Wakanda that Black Panther will reveal, and the tech behind the newest version of his suit, which allows T’Challa to summon his costume on a whim. It’s pretty cool, and the visual effects look a little more polished and spectacular with every new trailer. Now’s probably a good time to stop watching them, if you don’t want to get overexposed.

Black Panther opens on February 16, 2018. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Avengers: Infinity War on May 4, 2018, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.