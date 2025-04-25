Marvel’s Bloody Wolverine: Revenge Is Getting a Black & White Version

Wolverine had a big 50th year in 2024, and Wolverine: Revenge was one of the highlights. Writer Jonathan Hickman and artist Greg Capullo teamed up for this A-list Wolverine extravaganza, and fans of the book are getting a new black & white edition on July 16, 2025. Wolverine: Revenge was released both as a standard edition and a Red Band edition, with more blood and violence, so giving it a black & white reprint makes complete sense. One of the best parts of Wolverine: Revenge was the art, with artist Greg Capullo telling Marvel.com in the press release — “Returning to Marvel and all the characters that excited me as a kid filled my veins with fire. That fire was channeled through my pencil. I’m so glad a penciled version will be released so that fans can see the heated energy in its original form.” Letting readers see the book’s pencils in all their glory is perfect for fans of this best of all time Wolverine story.

Marvel announced the new edition of the book, saying, “Last year, superstar artist Greg Capullo marked his grand return to Marvel Comics with WOLVERINE: REVENGE (2024), a five-issue saga where he teamed up with visionary writer Jonathan Hickman to deliver one of the most explosive Wolverine stories in Marvel history! This July, fans can relive this acclaimed series in WOLVERINE: REVENGE – RED BAND RAW: BLACK & WHITE EDITION #1-5, new printings that celebrate Capullo’s iconic art by presenting all five issues in his original, breathtaking pencils.” They also released the over of the first issue.

Wolverine: Revenge was an alternate universe romp, as Wolverine is recruited for a mission crucial to the future of mankind after Magneto’s death causes an EMP that burns out technology across the western world. That mission is decimated by the Brotherhood of Mutants — Mastermind, Colossus, Sabretooth, Deadpool, and Omega Red — and Wolverine survives, vowing revenge. In a lot of ways, it’s like a remix of “Old Man Logan”, except instead of pacifism, Wolverine doubles down on the violence and revenge. It’s a simple story, with each issue focusing on Wolverine hunting down his foes, and it’s all the better for it.

Hickman, who also wrote the brilliant solo Wolverine story “Latitude”, digs right into the essence of the character to give readers an exciting Wolverine story that understands who he is as a character. However, the highlight of the book was always the art. Greg Capullo had gotten his first tastes of stardom from Marvel with Quasar and X-Force, but became a superstar on books like Spawn, Batman, Dark Knights: Metal, Dark Knights: Death Metal, and Batman: Last Knight on Earth. Capullo teased his Marvel return in 2023 with a Twitter post of a rough sketch of Wolverine, and his first published Marvel work in ages was a variant cover for Wolverine (Vol. 7) #37. Wolverine: Revenge was his first interior Marvel art in decades and it is breathtaking.

From the moment the book starts in the Savage Land with Wolverine helping the natives fight dinosaurs to the bloody battles against the Brotherhood of Mutants to Wolverine walking into a superhero saloon to the final page of the book as Wolverine embraces a terrible destiny, Capullo’s art on Wolverine: Revenge was never anything short of amazing. Capullo is known for still working with pencil and paper — as much for artistic reasons as for the fact that he can sell pages to fans — and getting to see Wolverine: Revenge in black & white is definitely going to be a treat for fans of the book. Few artists can match Capullo for craft, and Wolverine: Revenge — Red Band Raw: Black & White is going to show that off like no other Capullo work.

Wolverine: Revenge — Red Band Raw: Black & White #1 hits stands on July 16, 2025.