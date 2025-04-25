Torunn Grønbekk Pits Spider-Girl Against Spider-Man’s Most Underestimated Villains

There is a new Spider-Girl on the block, and she’s determined to take the Spider-Verse by storm. However, this Spider-Girl originally started her career with a life of crime under the tutelage of Bullseye. This brought Spider-Girl into conflict with Spider-Boy, but their encounter left a lasting impression on the soon-to-be-hero. Makawalu “Maka” Akana left her villainous ways behind, ditching her Funhouse persona to become the all-new Spider-Girl. She now sets out for New York City in a brand-new solo series to carve out her own place in the Marvel Universe.

ComicBook spoke to Spider-Girl writer Torunn Grønbekk about the upcoming series to find out what she has planned for the young hero. We asked Grønbekk about her favorite aspects of Spider-Girl, villains from Spider-Man’s vast rogues gallery that fans can look forward to seeing, Spider-Girl switching from a life of crime to becoming a hero, exploring Spider-Girl’s mutant powers, and what’s in store for future issues. We can also exclusively reveal the first look at interior pages for Spider-Girl #1 by Andre Risso, along with covers for Spider-Girl #2.

ComicBook: It’s been a while since we’ve had a new Spider-Girl on the scene. Her background is a little different since we first meet Spider-Girl as a villain who then switches sides. What aspects of her character are you excited to explore in this solo series?

Torunn Grønbekk: It has been interesting to explore the nuances of justice in a fundamentally unjust world. Maka is young and powerful, but her sense of right and wrong is not fully formed. When our story begins, she has just returned to New York City after having been trained and then betrayed by Bullseye, an experience that has left its mark. She thinks she’s righteous, she thinks she knows what it means to be a hero, and is ready to leave Funhouse behind and be Spider-Girl, but she soon discovers that in a city like New York, the underworld is a bit more complicated than who is good and who is bad.

Something else that makes Spider-Girl unique is that she’s a mutant with power-absorbing abilities. What can fans expect as you dive into this powerset?

When Maka locks eyes with someone, she can mirror their powers–if only for a while. But every time she does, it costs her something, though she doesn’t fully understand what and to what extent. It takes a toll on her, leaving her with the distorted residue of the person she has mirrored, an experience that can range from mildly annoying to downright terrifying. Not that it stops her from doing it, of course; this Spider-Girl doesn’t shy away from any fight, and will use all her powers to win (or to prove a point.)

Spider-Man is known for his vast rogues gallery. What threats will Spider-Girl have to face, and will there be some surprising guest stars along the way?

Yes! There are plenty of surprises coming, but to name a couple, get ready for Vermin, Paper Doll and Tombstone! The villains are one of my favorite things about this part of the Marvel Universe, and I’ve tried to work in a few of the ones I personally feel are criminally underutilized.

To wrap up, what can you tease about future issues of Spider-Girl?

While Spider-Girl works to figure out this whole hero thing, she has caught the attention of the underworld, but maybe not for the reason one would think. Without her knowing, she’s being tested – pushed toward a purpose still hidden in the shadows, one which could very well be her undoing.

