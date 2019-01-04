‘Black Panther’ Nominated for Producers Guild Award

Black Panther may have been the highest grossest 2018 film in North America and the second-highest worldwide, but the movie is receiving more than just money…

The Ryan Coogler-directed film has become one of the most well-revered superhero movies in history and the first to really makes waves during Awards Season. The film’s latest nomination comes from The Producers Guild of America, which recently announced its nominees for television shows, feature films and animated movies.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to The Hollywood Reporter, there are 10 nominees for the guild’s most coveted prize, The Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures.

The award’s namesake, Zanuck, began producing films in the silent era and continued to do so until the 1970s. He produced classic films such as All About Eve, The Longest Day, and The Grapes of Wrath. He worked for Warner Bros. and was a studio head at 20th Century Fox for many years.

This is a big day for Marvel, who received the nomination for Black Panther‘s producer, Kevin Feige. The movie is up against the producers for BlacKkKlansman, Bohemian Rhapsody, Crazy Rich Asians, The Favourite, Green Book, A Quiet Place, Roma, A Star Is Born, and Vice.

Feige is receiving more than just an important nomination at the 30th Annual Producers Guild Awards. It was announced earlier this year that he would be honored with the PGA David O. Selznick Achievement Award in Theatrical Motion Pictures.

“Kevin Feige set for himself one of the most ambitious tasks ever attempted in cinematic storytelling, and then over-delivered on it,” Gail Berman and Lucy Fisher, PGA presidents, shared in a statement. “What Kevin has accomplished with Marvel Studios is one of the great success stories of this generation. And now, with Black Panther and the upcoming Captain Marvel, Kevin has broadened our entire industry’s expectations for what tentpole movies look like — in front of the camera, behind the camera and in the audience. We’re honored that he’s accepted the PGA’s David O. Selznick Award.”

That award’s namesake, Selznick, was a prominent writer and producer in Hollywood from 1927- 1957, producing classics such as the Oscar-winning films Gone with the Wind and Rebecca. He worked for MGM, Paramount Pictures, RKO Pictures, and eventually formed Selznick International Pictures, which were distributed through United Artists.

In addition to it’s recent PGA nomination, Black Panther currently has three Golden Globe nominations, the most impressive being Best Drama Motion Picture. It’s also up for Best Original Score for Ludwig Göransson and Best Original Song for Kendrick Lamar, Anthony Tiffith, Mark Spears, Solana Rowe, and Al Shuckburgh.

Black Panther is also nominated for eight Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year, and two Screen Actors Guild Awards, including Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

The Marvel film stars Chadwick Boseman in the titular role alongside Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, and Andy Serkis.

Black Panther is currently available for home viewing. Upcoming MCU films include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers: Endgame on April 26, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019.