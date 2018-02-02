‘Black Panther’ Now Tracking For $150 Million Opening Weekend

From the moment that tickets were available to pre-order Chadwick Boseman‘s Black Panther was setting records. As we reported this week, Fandango’s Erik Davis tweeted: BREAKING: #BlackPanther is making history at @Fandango and is now outpacing ALL superhero movies in advance ticket sales, eclipsing 2016’s BATMAN V SUPERMAN.

The restaurant/bar/movie theater chain Alamo Drafthouse announced that Black Panther was tracking to beat every other superhero movie in advance ticket sales. The buzz for Black Panther has been absolutely incredible – and it doesn’t look like it’s stopping, especially with the release only weeks away.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, Variety is reporting that the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe release will likely open at $150 million over the four day President’s weekend. That would put it in the same range as the monster blockbuster, Spiderman 3 and above all the Harry Potter films for opening weekend box office.

The film not only has been doing lion size numbers in pre-orders but also has thousands of fans raising money for those less fortunate to be able to go to the theaters and watch the ground-breaking film. We reported that two DC fans, Sheraz and Zayyan have started a GoFundMe page.

Variety is also reporting that Black Panther has an incredible total awareness of “Black Panther” at 88%, unaided awareness at 43%, and definite interest at 57%. Black Panther recently gained more mainstream attention as Atlantic columnist and New York Times Best-selling author Ta-Nehisi Coates took over the book for a period.

The latest Marvel release stars Chadwick Boseman in the title role of Black Panther, Michael B. Jordan as Erik Killmonger, Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia and Forest Whitaker as Zuri. The movie follows T’Challa, after the death of his father, the King of Wakanda, returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation to succeed to the throne and take his rightful place as king.

Black Panther2018

Black Panther2018

ComicBook Anticipated

Best-Rated Before Release #2

Anticipated Rating

Fire

Fire

Fire

Fire

Fire

Average rating 4.18/5 from 1,412 users