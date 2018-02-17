‘Black Panther’ Opening Night Box Office Estimates Are Massive

Marvel’s Black Panther opened in U.S. theaters for preview night screenings on Thursday night to an estimated $25 million.

Earlier on Thursday night, analysts were predicting the film would land in the $22 million to $24 million range but is now looking to have surpassed the quarter-century mark. Such a number will make Black Panther the second largest opening of any Marvel Studios film to date, behind only Avengers: Age of Ultron‘s opening night haul of $27.6 million, and ahead of Captain America: Civil War‘s $25 million.

Black Panther is flirting with double the Thursday numbers which Deadpool saw in its opening weekend on February 12 of 2016: $12.7. Deadpool would go on to pull in $152.1 million that weekend. It’s looking like T’Challa and his Wakandan nation will enjoy more riches, as the film could earn as much as $200 million over the weekend and is expected to land above $180 million.

In its first two days open overseas, Black Panther earned $23.2 million in 17 box office markets. More specifically, Black Panther garnered $4.7 million in Korea, marking the market’s second largest opening of any Marvel Studios title. In the United Kingdom, the film has earned $7.2 million, topping Doctor Strange, Ant-Man, Wonder Woman, and Deadpool.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, director Ryan Coogler opened up about the process which helped him land the Black Panther director job. “It’s weird because it wasn’t a pitch as much as I got a call from Nate Moore, who produced on [Captain America: The Winter Soldier] and [Captain America: Civil War],” Coogler said. “He was kind of [Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige]’s right hand on all he projects and I got a call from him. He had been shepherding the film along at the studio for a number of years now. So I got a call from him, talked to to him about what they were trying to do, trying to figure out how the studio worked because I didn’t really know how they worked intimately. I was curious.”

From there, Coogler heard the vision of the project from Marvel Studios’ executives before continuing with his own work. “I sat with that, and I had to process,” Coogler says. “I watched Civil War which hadn’t been out yet. I had to process what I would do and I came back to them and I talked to them. I thought that I wanted to make it but only if I got to explore this certain things.”

