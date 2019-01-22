Marvel Reacts to ‘Black Panther’ Academy Awards Nominations

The 2019 Academy Awards nominations are now out, and Black Panther is setting a Marvel movie milestone, with 7 Oscars nominations, including Best Picture.

Needless to say, Marvel Studios is feeling some kind of pride in the fact that they now make Oscar-level movies along with box office record-breaking ones. Here’s the official statement from Marvel, in recognition of what Black Panther has achieved:

Congratulations to Marvel Studios’ #BlackPanther on its seven Academy Awards nominations, including Best Picture! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/htSVjZSRPF — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) January 22, 2019

Black Panther continues to be an unprecedented success for Marvel. The film came out in February 2018 and went on a marathon run at the box office for several months, for a total haul of $1.3 billion. What’s even more impressive is the fact that the film is the rare case of a major blockbuster that earned more domestically ($700 million) than it did internationally ($646 million), and is one of the only Marvel solo superhero franchises to hit the billion-dollar mark. Not even Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War made that kind of mark at the domestic box office (though Marvel is probably still happy with that film’s $2 billion-dollar global haul).

On the critical front, Black Panther has surpassed the usual trend of Marvel movies only getting mention in visual or sound effect categories during awards season. Director Ryan Coogler has made it onto many critics groups top director lists for 2018, as did Michael B. Jordan for his performance as Black Panther villain, Erik Killmonger. Black Panther wracked up four Golden Globes nominations in addition to these seven Oscars, proving that the film’s critical appeal reaches overseas, as well.

Right now, we’re waiting for Avengers: Endgame to clear the stage for the next big phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe – including what the plan is for Black Panther 2. If the events of Avengers: Infinity War aren’t somehow wiped from the timeline in Endgame, then King T’Challa will have

