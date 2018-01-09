New ‘Black Panther’ Trailer Airs During National Championship

Marvel helped ring in 2018 with a brand new look at their latest film, featuring the King of Wakanda and his allies.

The new promo features Black Panther as he goes to battle against foes like Killmonger and Klaw, who team up when their own nefarious agendas bring them against Wakanda’s royalty. It aired during the National Championship game between Georgia and Alabama, following Kendrick Lamar’s performance during the halftime show.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Black Panther is the latest solo film on Marvel Studios‘ docket, featuring the character’s first solo adventure after debuting in Captain America: Civil War. It is also the last film before the long-awaited Avengers: Infinity War, so expect a ton of setup for the inevitable clash with Thanos in this movie.

Buzz for Black Panther is reaching a fever pitch, and the movie was recently ranked at Number 2 on Fandango’s list of Most Anticipated Movies of 2018. The movie beat out Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Untitled Deadpool Sequel, and Solo: A Star Wars Story in the website’s user-voted poll.

Of course, Avengers: Infinity War sits at the top of that poll, which is fitting for the movie that will serve as the culmination of a decade’s worth of storytelling in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Black Panther has been a very popular character since he debuted, despite only a minor appearance in Civil War. The character will be the first black superhero front and center in a Marvel Studios film. It is also the biggest production to date from talented director Ryan Coogler, who has earned tons of acclaim from his films Creed and Fruitvale Station.

Black Panther premieres in theaters February 16.