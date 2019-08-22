Black Panther Star Martin Freeman Reveals if His Character Survived the Snap

Even though Marvel Studios revealed the end of the Infinity Saga with the release of Avengers: Endgame earlier this year, the superhero powerhouse is still peeling back the layers of the ramifications of the effects of the Snap. While we know the fates of many characters who either died or survived Thanos’ acquisition of the Infinity Stones, others are much more mysterious.

While we know that Everett Ross will be returning in Black Panther 2, his status after Avengers: Infinity War is much more mysterious. But actor Martin Freeman shed some light on this question, explaining that Ross did indeed survive the Snap.

“I think so, yeah. No, no one’s told me that he died,” Freeman explained to Uproxx.

Freeman also shed some light on the production situation for Black Panther 2, revealing that filming unlikely to take place in 2020, so the wait will be much longer.

“The last I heard, we won’t be doing it next year,” Freeman added. “So, it might be 2021 when we’re making the next Black Panther. That’s all I know.”

There’s a lot of anticipation for the upcoming sequel to the billion dollar-grossing hit from Marvel Studios, and no one is more aware than writer and director Ryan Coogler. The filmmaker spoke about the expectations he’s facing in tackling the first sequel in his career.

“I think the pressure is kind of always going to be there,” Coogler said during an interview with IndieWire. “I’ve had a chance to make three feature films, each one of them had its own very specific type of pressure. In the process of it, it feels insurmountable each time.”

Coogler added, “When it comes to making a sequel, I’ve never done it before, a sequel to something that I’ve directed myself,” he added. “So I think there’s gonna be a lot of pressure there, but what we’re going to try to do is just focus on the work, like we always do. Really try to go step by step and try to quiet everything else around us, really focus on trying to make something that has some type of meaning.”

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige recently revealed to BET that Coogler is only recently finalizing the storyline for Black Panther 2, and that it should be coming together soon.

“It’s early, so nothing is set yet in any way that far, because Mr. Coogler is sitting down and will share it with [producer] Nate Moore and myself in coming weeks.”