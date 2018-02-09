Black Panther: The Album has finally arrived, which is a relief because the soundtrack seems like it was as highly anticipated as the movie itself. That’s not surprising because it’s absolutely loaded with the biggest names in hip-hop. At the top of the list is Kendrick Lamar, who appears to have put his heart and soul into putting this soundtrack together. His name may not appear next to every track in the stellar list below, but make no mistake – his signature is on everything.

“Black Panther” – Kendrick Lamar “All the Stars” Kendrick Lamar, SZA “X” – Schoolboy Q, 2 Chainz, Saudi “The Ways” – Khalid, Swae Lee “Opps” – Vince Staples, Yugen Blakrok “I Am” – Jorja Smith “Paramedic!” – SOB X RBE “Bloody Waters” Ab-Soul, Anderson .Paak, James Blake “King’s Dead” – Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar, Future, James Blake “Redemption Interlude” “Redemption” – Zacari, Babes Wodumo “Seasons” – Mozzy, Sjava, Reason “Big Shot” – Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott “Pray For Me” – The Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar

The album is available for streaming on Spotify, iTunes, Amazon Music and more. You can also purchase the album on CD at Amazon and Best Buy.

Fans have more than an album and a movie to get excited about because Black Panther has had one of the best merch wave rollouts in recent memory. Those items include a collection of Marvel Legends figures featuring Black Panther, Erik Killmonger, Nakia, Black Bolt, Iron Man, and Sub Mariner (collect all the figures to complete the Okoye Build-A-Figure) and a 12-inch Black Panther Legends Series figure that includes over 30 points of articulation, an alternate head, alternate hands, and a spear accessory. Naturally, Funko has got in on the action as well with vast collection of Black Panther Pop figures. Hot Toys also unveiled a sixth scale masterpiece earlier today.

However, some of the best stuff in the Black Panther lineup involves clothing and accessories. For starters, you can find tons of hoodies, hats, bags, and jewelry at Merchoid and Superherostuff. You can even find Black Panther sneakers at ThinkGeek.

Furthermore, Her Universe has partnered with Disney on a Black Panther-themed athleisure line for kids that you can check out right here. They also unveiled several styles for adults that include:

• Black Panther Shuri Girl’s Tank Top

• Black Panther Nakia Could Shoulder Top

• Black Panther Wakanda Tank Top

• Black Panther Mask Raglan

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther, starring Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, Martin Freeman, and Andy Serkis, opens February 16.

