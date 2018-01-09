‘Black Panther’ Tickets Officially On Sale

Tickets to Marvel Studios‘ Black Panther are officially on sale.

With a new Black Panther trailer set to debut during the College Football National Championship game on Monday night, Fandango is offering the first opportunity to buy tickets to the upcoming Marvel flick. Tickets are available for screenings as early as February 15 beginning at 7 pm ET. It’s a move likely fueled by a “Tickets available now on Fandango” tag — or some variation of it — which will conclude the new trailer.

The showdown between Georgia and Alabama will kick off and 8:17 pm ET on ABC — meaning the new Black Panther trailer can air any time after that. The most likely bet, however, is closer to 10:00 pm ET, when the game reaches its midway point. Such a strategy has previously been implemented on ESPN as it premiered Disney movie trailers such as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The half time show slated for the championship game is headlined by Kendrick Lamar, who is set to produce the official Black Panther soundtrack. The performance being paired with the new Black Panther trailer (likely to contain a Kendrick Lamar song as the San Diego Comic Con trailer did) is a safe expectation.

Black Panther will ultimately arrive in theaters on February 16, 2018.

Avengers: Infinity War opens in theaters on May 4, 2018. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Black Panther on February 16, 2018, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

