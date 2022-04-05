Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Reportedly Bringing Back Major Star From First Movie

It appears that another Black Panther star will be returning for the film’s upcoming sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Academy Award-winner Daniel Kaluuya appeared in the first film as W’Kabi, friend to T’challa, husband to Okoye, and a warrior for the Border Tribe. In the first film he joined forces with Michael B. Jordan’s Killmonger and was ultimately defeated by T’Challa and company. There were no previous announcements that the actor would return, but now it seems like he’ll definitely appear in the sequel.

According to Marvel Studios Costume Designer Stacey Caballero, Kaluuya will be coming back in the sequel as she worked on a costume for the actor. The designers resume features a ton of other casting revelations, including Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio returning in the upcoming Disney+ series, Echo. While none of this is confirmed, it’s probably a safe bet that we could see these actors in both projects, respectively.



Wakanda Forever has had a truly tragic production process. Before the film could even begin filming, star Chadwick Boseman, passed away. Boseman’s death shook the world and fans wondered if the Black Panther franchise would move forward. Recently, Marvel Studios producer Nate Moore discussed the pressure that the sequel is facing amid the actor’s death. While speaking with ComicBook.com’s Phase Zero podcast, Moore expanded on how these pressures affected the film.

“I think this movie has different sort of pressure on it, obviously, with the loss of Chadwick, which was unexpected and unprecedented in a way narratively, to figure out how to deal with,” Moore admitted. “So beyond, ‘Hey, we want to make a big, fun time,’ and people of the first movie, it’s how do we sort of do right by his legacy and tell a story that isn’t exploitative, which we would never, ever do, but builds on the things that he loved about the property and builds on the things that he brought to the property in a way that is enjoyable, feels real, feels earned, feels organic. Because I think we’re going to see the movie in two lenses, pure entertainment, but also cathartic. And we have to be conscious of both of those lenses as we’re making it.”

Not much is currently known about the plot of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as details are being kept to the bare minimum. The film had to be changed after Boseman’s tragic death and fans are wondering what comes next. In addition to being the next chapter in the Wakanda corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the sequel will also introduce another major player to the MCU with actress Dominique Thorne taking on the role of Riri Williams, aka Ironheart.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is scheduled to be released on November 11, 2022. Ryan Coogler returns to direct the sequel and is also developing a new Marvel TV series for Disney+ set in the world of Wakanda as well. The film will star Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Dominique Thorne, Michaela Cole, Florence Kasumba, Tenoch Huerta and Martin Freeman.

What do you think about Daniel Kaluuya returning in the sequel? Are you excited for what's in store for the franchise?