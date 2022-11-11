Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Sneak Peek to Debut During NBA Doubleheader

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is finally hitting theatres in November, and while the plot of the movie is unknown, the trailers have given hints at what fans can expect after the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman. A new TV spot for the movie just dropped, and it won't be the last peek before its release. There will be an exclusive look at the sequel during an NBA game next week.

"#NBAForever. Don't miss an exclusive look at @MarvelStudios Black Panther: #WakandaForever on Wednesday, 10/26 during ESPN's doubleheader featuring Nets vs. Bucks and Lakers vs. Nuggets!" the official NBA Twitter account shared. You can check out a little teaser for the sneak peek in the post below:

Who Is Michaela Coel Playing in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?

The Black Panther sequel will see the return of some fan-favorite characters from the first film as well as some franchise newcomers. When the trailer was released during San Diego Comic-Con this summer, it featured the first look at I May Destroy You's Michaela Coel's character, Aneka. She will be playing a member of the Midnight Angels, a strike force composed of some of the best Dora Milaje. During a recent interview with Vogue Magazine, Coel confirmed her character was queer and in love with fellow warrior Ayo (Florence Kasumba), which is a romance that was created by Ta-Nehisi Coates and Roxane Gay in the comics. Coel is from East London, but both of her parents are from Ghana. She spoke to the outlet about the country's anti-LGBTQ laws and why she believes her role in the movie is important.

"That sold me on the role, the fact that my character's queer," Coel explained. "I thought, 'I like that, I want to show that to Ghana.'" She added, "People say, 'Oh, it's fine, it's just politics.' But I don't think it is just politics when it affects how people get to live their daily lives. That's why it felt important for me to step in and do that because I know just by my being Ghanaian, Ghanaians will come."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is scheduled to be released in theaters on November 11th. You can check out the NBA sneak peek on October 26th.