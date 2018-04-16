‘Black Panther’s White Wolf Twist Surprised Sebastian Stan

The post credits scenes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have always been full of twists and surprises, and the final sequence in Black Panther was no exception.

At the end of the movie, Shuri (Letitia Wright) went out to a hut in a remote part of Wakanda, and met with the Winter Soldier himself, Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan). While the scene itself was expected by many, the big surprise came when Bucky was referred to as “White Wolf,” hinting that he could be a major part of the Black Panther story in the future.

This moment was such a curveball that Sebastian Stan himself, who has played Bucky since 2011, had no idea that it was coming.

During the Avengers: Infinity War press tour, Stan sat down to speak with Kinoetter along with co-stars Tom Hiddleston and Letitia Wright. While the group was talking about Marvel secrets, and hidden connections to comics, the interviewer brought up the fact that, because of his past, the former Winter Soldier might know more than anyone else in the MCU.

Stan took this time to reveal that he’s actually kept in the dark quite often and that many things in the MCU still catch him by surprise, including that big Black Panther reveal.

“Now, talking about comic books and merging them with the MCU, I want to go back and revisit the Black Panther comics because of the White Wolf situation,” Stan said. “And that’s a whole different line, so I didn’t even see that really going that way and understanding what that could be. But it’s really clever the way they do it, if you think about it. I look at that and go, ‘Of course. That makes sense, that feels well.’ I don’t know how they think about it.”

Not only did Stan seem surprised by the White Wolf name drop, but he definitely embraced the idea of really following that character’s storyline as the MCU continues.

For those who aren’t familiar, the White Wolf is a character in Black Panther comics. A white infant survived a plane crash in Wakanda, long before T’Challa was born. King T’Chaka decided to raise him as his own. This young boy grew up as T’Challa’s brother, but always felt like an outcast, which lead to a divide between them. Knowing that the boy could never become the Black Panther, T’Chaka dubbed him White Wolf and put him in charge of a secret police force that operated on the outskirts of Wakanda.

When T’Challa became king, he disbanded this force, and White Wolf and his men went out into the world to become mercenaries. While the two adopted brothers have a heated rivalry, White Wolf has always returned to Wakanda to help T’Challa when he’s needed it.

Avengers: Infinity War is set to hit theaters on April 27, one week earlier than its original release of May 4. Marvel will follow that film with Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6.