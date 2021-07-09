Marvel Studios Producer on Black Widow’s Hybrid Theatrical and Streaming Release on Disney+

✖

Between this year and next, Marvel Studios will release at least 10 shows on Disney+. Even though the studio has increased its output for the Disney-owned streamer, the cinema will continue to serve as the foundation for the Kevin Feige-led outfit. On the red carpet for the Black Widow premiere this week, Marvel Studios producer Victoria Alonso said that while Black Widow will be available to stream on Disney+ the same day it enters theaters, it's best watched on the biggest cinema screen you can find.

"We finished it from our homes. I mean I have a big TV, but it's not forty-foot. A forty-footer is giving you an experience," Alonso told Bionic Buzz at the red carpet event.

She added, "I've seen it [on a big screen] but to see it with people — more than the big screen — we want to make sure people can do community at the cinema, which I hope continues to be who we are as people. We love Disney+, we love to see that home, but there's something really special about going to the movies."

So as to not cannibalize the film's box office returns, Black Widow will only be on Disney+ as a Premier Access offering, meaning those wanting to watch on the streamer will have to pay an additional $29.99 on top of their usual Disney+ subscription. That movie will then be available to stream in your Disney+ account on a permanent basis or, at the very least, until Black Widow is added to the service as a free-to-stream option.

As it stands now, it's expected Black Widow will drop on Disney+ (without a Premier Access price) for subscribers in October.

Black Widow is now set to hit theaters and Disney+ on July 9th. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Do you plan on seeing the movie in theaters or on Disney+? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

