Black Widow Producer Reacts to Ending Scarlett Johansson’s Marvel Journey: “I Refuse to Let Her Go”

Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romonaff/Black Widow did not survive the events of Avengers: Endgame, but she's getting her final bow in the upcoming Black Widow, which takes place after the events of Captain America: Civil War. Johansson first joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe back in 2010 with Iron Man 2, and Black Widow is expected to be the star's final entry in the franchise. Recently, Marvel producer Victoria Alonso spoke with Bionic Buzz and admitted she's not ready to say goodbye to Johansson.

"I don’t want to let her go, so it’s hard for me to say it’s the end of the journey. It’s a cycle. We’re looking inside a chunk of time that we didn’t know what she was doing, so I refuse to let her go. I’m attached. She’s been with us forever, we love her. We love our Widow, and we love our Widows. So it’s inspiring to see where we’ve gone from where we were, and I can’t imagine the reaction. I’m just so excited that the world will get to see it," Alonso shared.

Recently, Johansson spoke with ComicBook.com about saying goodbye to the character she's played for over ten years.

"Honestly, I feel like it's always, it feels great to leave a party when it's still raging and I think that this film [Black Widow] feels very much like it's alive and fresh and powerful and I feel really pleased with it," Johansson said. "I feel really happy with the work that we've done for this decade of time and, you know, it's bittersweet to say, 'Goodbye,' but if you love something, you need to set it free!"

"In some weird, messed up, backwards way, if any person could be truly altruistic and totally weird, because nobody is obviously, but actually the act that she... Her sacrifice was a truly altruistic offering," Johansson said of Natasha's decision to earn the Soul Stone for the Avengers and spare Clint Barton's life while talking to ComicBook.com on the movie's set. "I think she really sacrifices herself, in a way, no just really out of love, for love, she saves her friend. She saves everyone, but she saves her friend. And I think that just being in that kind of head space and being able to make that decision, that selfless decision, that selfless act, is so incredibly powerful. It's amazing that she could be in that head space to do that."

Currently, Black Widow is "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes with an 84% score. ComicBook.com gave the movie a 4.5 out of 5 and called it "a triumphant theatrical return for Marvel." In addition to Johansson, the movie stars Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian, Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff, and Ray Winstone as Dreykov.

Black Widow arrives in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access on July 9th.