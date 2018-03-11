Scarlett Johansson on How Black Widow Changes for ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Black Widow has undergone quite a transformation since fans first met her in Iron Man 2, and she’s changed even more in Avengers: Infinity War.

Widow has fought on both sides of the superhero conflict but ultimately sided with Captain America and his rebel Avengers group by the end of Civil War. Since then Widow and the rest of the team have been on the run, and actress Scarlett Johansson explains how that has hardened her even further.

“I think it’s been a dark time,” Johansson told EW. “I wouldn’t say that my character has been particularly hopeful, but I think she’s hardened even more than she probably was before.”

One of the few she does trust wholeheartedly is Steve Rogers, and Chris Evans explains how recent events have only strengthened that bond.

“It’s always felt like Natasha uses her cynicism as a defense mechanism. She weaponizes it for survival,” Evans said. “I think Steve is a little newly calloused in the ways of the world. But Natasha is always going to be a couple steps ahead of him in terms of experience and knowledge. They’ve leaned on each other for different reasons. It’s reinforced the friendship.”

Widow has been on the run with the rest of Cap’s squad, which includes Falcon, Winter Soldier (now White Wolf), Ant-Man, Scarlet Witch, and Hawkeye, though it isn’t known what role Hawkeye will play in the film as of yet.

Black Widow isn’t just changing in the personality department either. In Infinity War fans are introduced to a brand new look for the characters, who has changed up her trademark red hair for blonde and her black costume for a new version that features a combination of black, grey, and green.

She’s also got a few new toys to use on the battlefield, including two electrified batons that can be combined to form a staff. She was already one of the deadliest women on the planet, and now she’s even deadlier.

