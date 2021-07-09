Black Widow’s David Harbour Has Hilarious Reaction to New Release Date

✖

After the pandemic created multiple schedule changes for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the release date for Black Widow is finally set in stone. The movie was originally supposed to come out last May, but was pushed back to November and then May of this year. Now, the movie is set to come out in July and will be hitting theatres as well as Disney+ Premier Access. This new date means it will have been two years since the last MCU movie, Spider-Man: Far From Home, was released. Many people have opinions about the latest schedule change, but one person is having a little fun with the news. David Harbour, who plays Red Guardian in the movie, took to Instagram yesterday to comment on the new date.

"Good news! We’re for real for real opening on July 9. Good news! Disney plus plus theaters, all on July 9. Bad news! My suit is still Red, even though I play Red Guardian. Unlike Ms. Widow, I will not fake you out when it comes to color," Harbour wrote. You can check out the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Harbour (@dkharbour)

Last March, when Black Widow first got delayed, Harbour said he wouldn't mind seeing the movie released on Disney+.

"I’m very much looking forward to being in Black Widow if we ever are able to release that movie. I would love to be able to watch that movie too – y’know I have not seen that movie. I have seen some stuff in ADR and it looks really good. And also I was there when we were shooting it and I’m really excited about it. But I would like to see it myself. Hell, I would watch it on Disney+."

In addition to Harbour, Black Widow is set to star Scarlett Johansson in the titular role as well as Florence Pugh and Rachel Weisz.

Black Widow is now scheduled to hit in theatres and Disney+ Premier Access on July 9th. The rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's 2021 line-up includes The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which has its second episode dropping on March 26th, Loki premiering on Disney+ on June 11th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on September 3rd, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th.